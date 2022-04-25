Weekend evening - page 23
I don't agree about being too obvious.
And the adequate "according to you" saw in kodobaz.
I mean, what I've seen in kodobase isn't quite adequate either... In my version at least something is understandable, while in your squiggle only wishful thinking, but impossible... I think so for mockery depicted something...))
Something like that?
Yes yes exactly...100%... krasawa - you can see what it suggests, where to which shore it goes first, you also need the option to take it back for adjustment, because if you look at the history, it comes out more when a few back on the shifter are taken...
Perhaps shift will be appropriate - in the animation above I used the rightmost bar and its neighbour to the left (analog of shift 0 or shift 1).
I'm thinking of adding the same lines for both the top and bottom indicator buffer. That will be a colour music :)
Added:
somehow a Gunn fan might come in handy...saw a screenshot with a fan on the window, but just couldn't figure out the point of it...
I'll add: more different colours for full effect...here they come together - also a strong observation on BB contraction, and you won't understand it without continuation...of course you should analyze the experience of observation, what exactly will predict...
Thanks
Nah, let's not make it too complicated. I'll think about it tomorrow and post the code.
Thank you very much, so I'm not completely hopeless yet...
Here you go:BB TREND
Template EA on pending orders, on candlesticks (bars). All ticks. The idea is to place orders not at a distance from the current price, but at OHLC of the bar, at choice.
Hoo of "template"?