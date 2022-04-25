Weekend evening - page 22
Hello, is it possible to make a BB Bollinger with a limit on the number of last bars (sometimes you don't need the whole point, just the last bars) ***
What is the nature of the restriction? And in general, do you define the start and end on the left side of the graph or on the right?
***and it would be good to continue the midline with a straight line to define the slope tangent and make a forecast or TS depending on its degree and approaching the borders... Regards SK...
Overlap on what? Overlap on how many bars?
The last bar is zero and the last 50 to 10 bars would be sufficient
i.e., if i want an overlay of shifter type for 4 or 18 bars, or overlay on MA, it makes no difference as long as i had some kind of anticipation at least for a few bars ahead ... If i'm too slow, i'm sorry, i'm not a pro in programming ...))
The last bar is zero and the last 50 -10 bars would have sufficed
I don't see any point in limiting the number of bars. Unacceptable.
It's still not clear what the "overlay" is.
Overlap, or as an extension of the MA so that it goes with the tail i.e. the end of the wrist and you can take this segment back on the shifter for convenience and optimal matching...don't know how to say it anymore, but there was a similar indicator on MT4
Mea yours misunderstand.
I don't really understand how to do it myself... if I knew, I'd do it myself...)
This indicator on MT4...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy tester
Expert Advisors: MA_TrendLine_01
Evgeniy Inkov, 2012.11.13 03:51
The purpose of posting the Expert Advisor, like everything else on this site, is to give others the opportunity to use their groundwork.
By the way, I personally am not very happy with this EA because it mostly "hangs out" in one place (in terms of profit) and rarely makes money. But I liked the idea of using МА as the Tread Line, that is why I decided to discuss this variant.
In general, this variant has been cut down drastically compared to the EA where only the most profitable part was left. I trade on it now. The Expert Advisor works on 4 signs. If I need it for 5-mark Expert Advisor, I will make it better.
I have not tried it on synthetics but I have the idea of doing so.
-----------------------
Numbering of bars is as usual - backward from the current bar. When zero bar appears, we analyze the first bar. If it is higher than the TL and the second bar has touched (or is lower than) the TL, we open a pending BuyStop at the price of High of the first bar + Otstup_pr_prob and set the stop loss order at Low of the first bar minus Otstup_SL_prob. Take Profit is set equal to TP_prob (from the input variables).
Sincerely, Eugene .
Only I would like to apply it to BB for better visibility...
is that the right thing to do?
Also an option...))).only too obvious and not quite adequate, and all that is needed is a small continuation as if roughly giving the trend direction, but very probable at least by 5pp.
I disagree about too obvious.
And adequate "according to you" seen in kodobase.