Expert Advisor IeNTri.mq5
version "1.000"
Two iMA (Moving Average, MA) and one iSAR (Parabolic SAR) indicator.
In this version (if Close opposite is set to "true") signal to open BUY is simultaneously a signal to close SELL, and vice versa: signal to open SELL is a signal to close BUY.
Signal generation:
BUY:
SELL:
More details about parameters:
Trade settings
Stop Loss,Take Profit andTrailing Stop levels can be both enabled and disabled in the Expert Advisor. To disable the selected parameter, simply set the selected parameter to "0.0".
Management of position size (lot calculation)
The lot can be a constant one( setMoney management inConstant lot and specify the lot size inThe value for "Money management") or dynamic one - in percentage of risk for a deal( setMoney management inRisk in percent for a deal and specify the risk percentage inThe value for "Money management").
Additional features
Wow, global work! Thanks, hope people like it. I didn't think of a way to close like this, it would be much more profitable
It would be interesting to observe successful and unsuccessful inputs. Perhaps there will be some thoughts on additional filters.
The system of signals is based on MA crossing from the junior TF, and the older one acts as a trend filter, for example, if the trend on the older TF is ascending, then selling is prohibited. But since the reversal of the global trend in any case occurs first in the junior TF, so not to miss this moment and allow the transaction against the global trend, you can add some condition.
For example, trades against it may be allowed only if the global trend has changed N bars ago - i.e. if the MA of the upper TF has crossed more than N bars ago, trades are allowed; or, alternatively, the standard or user MACD or Awesome Oscillator with an ability to track divergence, may be added to a low and (or) high TF - if it exists, trades against the global trend are allowed. Or both options together - counting of N bars and divergence.
In the settings it would be desirable to see settings of low and high TF, MA parameters; if divergence will be traced, then possibility of setting an appropriate indicator; all the necessary managemenagement settings.
Ability to trade on a netting account.
Yes, we should look at the ratio
The timeframe below H1 is not worth looking at. Example on AUDUSD, H1:
Very strange, but for some reason you don't have it.
P.S. Came in from opera and I have the button. Maybe your status is small for posting images)
The only reasonable explanation that comes to mind.
Go to the forum through chrome. Is there a button?
No, I already wrote about it.
Alright, we'll take that as a no go :)
Hello, I have an idea for a non-syndicated EA. The strategy is as follows:
Are thesenumbers the bar numbers?