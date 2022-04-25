Weekend evening - page 29

Vladimir, please:

  1. add the Spread Max variable to the Pending Stop Trailing advisor in order to exclude unwanted and uncontrolled spread widening. If the current spread suddenly becomes larger than the value originally set in the S pread Max variable, the pending orders placed earlier will be immediately deleted and new pending orders will not be placed until the spread returns to the specified value.
  2. To correct the undesirable situation detected as a result of testing the EA in the "Step by Step" mode: while one of the pending orders #2 has triggered and the opposite order #3 has been deleted (this is all correct!), after a few ticks on the same bar the EA has immediately set the new pending orders #4 and #5 without waiting for the previously open order #2 to close. Perhaps this aspect was not mentioned in my task or was described incorrectly, so please excuse me and correct it. Note: new pending orders are set only when the previously triggered order has fully closed.

When testing on my MetaTrader 5 trading platform, I have found another problem related to such EA setting variables as Trailing in seconds and Seach signals in seconds. If I set a value higher than 10, no trailing pending orders are placed relative to Bid and Ask levels. The same happens when I set a value lower than 10, there is no trailing on the next bar. I cannot find out why it happens.

I tried to attach the Pending Stop Trailing EA test log file for the period 1 - 3 August 2019, but it turned out to be over 80 MB in size and the site gives an error saying that the file size exceeds the maximum allowed value. Also the log file itself is not opening in notepad for some reason.

Respectfully, Vladimir.





 

Vladimir, could it be that the size of the log file is so huge for three days of testing?

Respectfully, Vladimir.


 

Amendment number 1 "Spread Control" has been accepted.


To correct the undesirable situation detected as a result of testing the EA in "Step by Step" mode: while one of the pending orders #2 was working and the opposite order #3 was deleted (that is all correct!), after a few ticks on the same bar the EA has immediately set new pending orders #4 and #5 without waiting for the previously open order #2 to close. Perhaps this aspect was not mentioned in my task or was described incorrectly, so please excuse me and correct it. Important: new pending orders are set only when the previously triggered order has fully closed.

Yes, the description was incomplete.

Correction number 2 "Do not place new pending orders while there is a position" has been accepted.


While testing on my MetaTrader 5 trading platform, I have detected another problem with the Trailing in seconds and Seach signals in seconds Expert Advisor setup variables. If I set a value higher than 10, no trailing pending orders are placed relative to Bid and Ask levels. The same happens when I set a value lower than 10, there is no trailing on the next bar. I cannot find out why it happens.

Let me clarify (and this point is in the description) -theTrailing Stopparameter works for positions, whilethe parameter in para. 7. Wait is replaced by the interval of search for a trading signalSearchsignals, in seconds.

I will now explain:

  • interval (in seconds) and trailing step (Trailing Stop,Trailing Step andTrailing, in seconds parameters refer to positions
  • the interval (in seconds) of search for a trading signal (i.e. pending order placement) is set inSearch signals, in seconds.
 

Vladimir, I am varying the settings of with the variable Search signals, in seconds, as well as with other variables, but I cannot make pending orders follow the price. What can I do wrong?

My version of Ambush, which you published earlier, had no problems with this mode but it does not work here.

Regards, Vladimir.

 
Set a reasonable indentation for iNdent.

 

Made suggestions and updated to version "1.100".

Updated the description of the Expert Advisor.

Pending Stop Trailing

 

Many THANKS!!!

Regards, Vladimir.

 
Cheers! The main thing is that if something does not work - return the default parameters and change them one by one.


In general, I do not output all errors - for example, close positions or pending orders from the current price (in this case you cannot modify them) and a lot of other things. So, I have an idea to output the errors into a list - to avoid overloading the log file.

But it's just a thought...

 
azas111:


Inserted your pictures) nicely.

Took note - I'll think about it, twist it, turn it... No promises yet.

 
