Vladimir, please:
When testing on my MetaTrader 5 trading platform, I have found another problem related to such EA setting variables as Trailing in seconds and Seach signals in seconds. If I set a value higher than 10, no trailing pending orders are placed relative to Bid and Ask levels. The same happens when I set a value lower than 10, there is no trailing on the next bar. I cannot find out why it happens.
I tried to attach the Pending Stop Trailing EA test log file for the period 1 - 3 August 2019, but it turned out to be over 80 MB in size and the site gives an error saying that the file size exceeds the maximum allowed value. Also the log file itself is not opening in notepad for some reason.
Respectfully, Vladimir.
Vladimir, could it be that the size of the log file is so huge for three days of testing?
Respectfully, Vladimir.
добавить в советник Pending Stop Trailing переменную Spread Max, чтобы исключить нежелательное и неконтролируемое расширение спреда. Если текущий спред по своему размеру вдруг станет больше того значения, которое было изначально задано в переменной S pread Max, то ранее выставленные отложенные ордера тут же удаляются, а новые отложенные ордера не выставляются до тех пор, пока спред не вернется в заданное значение.
Amendment number 1 "Spread Control" has been accepted.
Yes, the description was incomplete.
Correction number 2 "Do not place new pending orders while there is a position" has been accepted.
While testing on my MetaTrader 5 trading platform, I have detected another problem with the Trailing in seconds and Seach signals in seconds Expert Advisor setup variables. If I set a value higher than 10, no trailing pending orders are placed relative to Bid and Ask levels. The same happens when I set a value lower than 10, there is no trailing on the next bar. I cannot find out why it happens.
Let me clarify (and this point is in the description) -theTrailing Stopparameter works for positions, whilethe parameter in para. 7. Wait is replaced by the interval of search for a trading signalSearchsignals, in seconds.
I will now explain:
Vladimir, I am varying the settings of with the variable Search signals, in seconds, as well as with other variables, but I cannot make pending orders follow the price. What can I do wrong?
My version of Ambush, which you published earlier, had no problems with this mode but it does not work here.
Regards, Vladimir.
Set a reasonable indentation for iNdent.
Made suggestions and updated to version "1.100".
Updated the description of the Expert Advisor.
Pending Stop Trailing
Many THANKS!!!
Regards, Vladimir.
Cheers! The main thing is that if something does not work - return the default parameters and change them one by one.
In general, I do not output all errors - for example, close positions or pending orders from the current price (in this case you cannot modify them) and a lot of other things. So, I have an idea to output the errors into a list - to avoid overloading the log file.
But it's just a thought...
Inserted your pictures(#280) nicely.
Took note - I'll think about it, twist it, turn it... No promises yet.
