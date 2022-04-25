Weekend evening - page 24
Hoo of "patterned"?
I mean with possibility to change conditions, though it's already provided in Kodobaz, sorry.
Here, don't be lazy and write the full algorithm. I am not a telepath.
I understand, that's why I wrote about the pattern, because there can be a lot of conditions, even the intersection of two MAs. The main thing is to be able to place orders at open or close prices, and not in pips as they usually do.
And anyway, just a thought out loud is not acceptable. You have to formalise your thoughts.
I've been working with the ZigZag lately and this idea came to mind... often the last ray of the zig-zag goes in the course of a trend, especially noticeable on a candle or a gap - the zigzag ray bounced and often bounces back. The idea is this: to the zigzag ray... or to the ZZ ray to place a grid of stop orders, say from the end to the middle of the ray, so that on a rebound or reversal grid can be assembled... the idea may not be new, but something has not come up before...
Give me a picture with explanations. It's hard to get it right away.
All I could do with my poor skills...
The edge ray and on it the pauses in the course of the ray ... like this, if the up ray HOLD STOPS ... down BAY STOPS ... 2 to 3 or up to five would be enough...
All I could with my weak abilities...
I'll have a look during the week.
As I understand it, this is GBPUSD, M15. I think it may be implemented. But the question immediately arises: What is the best way to understand that the knee is not going to be built anymore?And it will be named "ZigZag Last Knee Pending Stop.mq5".
Let it rebuild, it is quite normal. During rebuilding it is necessary to modify it to a new value.
In my opinion, as a practicing trader, the order of one type should be only one and when it triggers, you should add one for the right value, there's no point in adding several orders as it just causes unnecessary trade requests to the server.
I'm also interested in the system, ZZ indicator is the smartest, it can be used to build various systems, it's not stochastic and not so smart.
I am following this issue - it`s interesting!