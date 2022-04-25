Weekend evening - page 46
Vladimir, hello.
Could you please modify thePure Fractals indicator for MetaTrader 5?
I need to see on one chart what other timeframes the indicator coincides with....
And that menu allows you to select which timeframes are shown.
You can always change timeframe of the current chart and see the situation. Isn't it so?
So, not so) It takes a lot of time for those analyses. And visibility of coincidences will make it easier... The created indicator is stronger than a usual fractal, if you look at its natural essence...
And coincidences seriously strengthen it...
If it's not too much trouble, please do it...)
Like thisMulti signal panel?
Hello. I didn't get the message right away... Then I realized that everything is in one window.
I don't even know, it's not convenient somehow... It would be a good solution above each fractal and under each fractal the numbers of timeframes in a column....
Like this... This is H12, small fractals are not visible, but marked.
Only in indicator settings it is necessary to choose what TF to show... Like standard, on which TF to display the indicator, only + also which TF to display digits...
*** It would be a good solution above each, and below each fractal, the timeframe figures in the column....
***
Absolutely NO. Indicators should be drawn in one of the graphical styles, while numbers are already graphical objects.
Indicators and graphical objects are evil.
Got it. Then several arrow indicators in height. And each TF has its own arrow colour... Or something smaller, e.g. stars. Accordingly, in settings to set colour of each TF as desired...
How about this?
Perhaps, here is how to combine timeframes?
Programmatically, I can't even imagine... I understand only that equal HI or Low of different TFs with Pure Fractals coincide... I don't know how to display it on any TF...
What about programmatically? First you have to imagine the action in terms of logic. I don't imagine it yet.
