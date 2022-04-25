Weekend evening - page 58
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's right. Well, you write how:
There is no problem with that, but if the current price turns out to be lower, take profit will not work for buy positions.
Although, by the way, I might be wrong, it seems to be possible to do it at some brokers and the position will just be closed right away.
I was referring to the current price andai1111 understood me - because these points have been discussed more than once.
I was referring to the current price andai1111 understood me - as these points have been discussed more than once.
Once again, I think it would be better to use Breakeven instead of Take Profit for that reason (I just didn't get it right away), because if the price suddenly goes above the open positions and we set an averaging Take Profit, the positions will be closed anyway and instantly. Without closing the positions we can scale up if needed. With take profit, we immediately limit ourselves in profits. Although I personally would be happy with any outcome!!! ))))
Once again, I think it would be better to use Breakeven instead of Take Profit for what I told you (I just didn't get it right away), because if the price suddenly goes above the open positions and we set an averaging Take Profit, the positions will be closed anyway and instantly. Without closing the positions we can scale up new positions if needed. With take profit, we immediately limit ourselves in profits. Although I personally would be happy with any outcome! ))))
Ambitious plans:
An advisor to maintain manually opened positions in the form of a'Manual Position Tracking Panel'. What is planned (who knows how it will go)
Ambitious plans:
An advisor to follow manually opened positions in the form of a'Manual Position Tracking Panel'. What's planned (who knows how it'll go, by the way)
... I see"(who knows how it will go, but wants to)" !)
... I see"(who knows how it will work, but I want to)" !)
I also thought for a long time about how to make it work properly, in what form you would present it, I can understand only in the finished panel, the Expert Advisor.
I, for my part, see the EA in the following way:
After we have put a buy position, the Expert Advisor starts to monitor the appearance of the second (one more) buy position and as soon as this trade appears, it sets a no-loss or take profit position on the uppermost one.
But there are a couple more pitfalls:
1
if there is a deal somewhere high then it is not desirable to include it in this scheme of no-loss because it can not be reached for a long time, so I was thinking to suggest a limit, for example: (you can set to ignore 1 or 2 top deals or set in the settings parameter to consider deals not further than so many points from Ask price, or even set a line within which advisor will consider deals and respectively if deals stand above this line it will ignore them).
2
And the second point is the fact that I propose not to touch the bottom deal and all others will be calculated, but sometimes it is necessary to leave some deals from the bottom, i.e. the number of deals from the bottom could also be added to the settings.
That is my idea.
Firstly, I would like to see and test the simplest version of the Expert Advisor, that is, it will set a Take Profit or No Loss on the second one-directional trade (or on all deals that are higher) and no tricky details! Can you make such an EA?
Vladimir Good afternoon! Have you done anything about the last topic of correspondence or is it not up to it yet?
I've been working on the standard library.
So far, it's a monster like this:
I've been working on the standard library.
So far it's a monster like this:
I think I'm beginning to understand a little bit of what you have in mind. Roughly speaking, you select it once and then it's automatic?
I think I'm beginning to understand a little bit of what you're up to. Roughly speaking, we choose once and then these actions will be automatic?
Almost. You will be able to select maximum five highest BUY positions and five lowest SELL positions. The selection will be done with the help of checkboxes. On the right side there will be buttons, what exactly we want to do with the selected positions: total Take Profit, Breakeven or Take Profit Deletion...
Almost. A maximum of five highest BUY positions and five lowest SELL positions can be selected. The selection will be made using checkboxes. On the right side there will be buttons, what exactly we want to do with selected positions: total Take Profit or Breakeven or delete Take Profit...
But I understand that this will work automatically, because we won't have to click these buttons every time we trade, we don't always trade manually and we don't always know whether a new order is opened or not and we can add the necessary algorithm to the panel and it will work out constantly (Just this thought occurs to me at once))))).