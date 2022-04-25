Weekend evening - page 30
Hello Vladimir, First of all I want to thank you for your work, which you do very decently and which you have a lot of respect for. Your EAs withpending orders are working fine on real account. If possible, please make a modification ofAvalanche SB: 1) my Expert Advisor searches on history for a range of X bars and Y pips, and, if found, it opens two opposite stops at a distance Indent from range boundaries (trade time settings - hours, minutes); 2) the choice of settings of possible trawl: by equity or by pips - with possibility to select Breakeven level. Other settings remain unchanged. I am afraid to show you all the desired additions, because it may cause a bigger threat to my request. With great respect, Victor.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Weekend Evening
mattew, 2019.08.06 13:14
If X=21, Y=30 in the settings, it means that the signal for placing orders will be the appearance of a 21 candle width range and a height less than or equal to, but not more than 30 pips. The pending orders are placed from the maximum and minimum of this interval (range boundaries) plus indent.
It is not clear what the 'range boundary' is? Please draw it as a picture.
Hello Vladimir!
Would you be interested in the task of writing a trend adviser based on 6 indicators.
I will attach the ToR and indicators in the archive. I would also like to see a colorful picture for clarity, so that it would be clear what I would like to see in the end.
Hello Vladimir!
No, I am not interested.
If you set X=21, Y=30, it means the signal for placing orders will be the range, which is 21 candles wide and less or equal, but not more than 30 points high. The pending orders are placed from the maximum and minimum of this interval (range boundaries) plus indent.
Do you want to catch the flat section?
What kind of indicator draws the fractal levels?Resistance and Support?
Something like that. Only these pictures are from MT4.
The points have been reduced to a minimum.
So I'm going to do it step by step.
I will call it "Trading area". Indicators: iMA (Moving Average, MA) and custom indicatorResistance and Support.
Since trading is more manual - so both indicators will be visualized - that is displayed on the chart.