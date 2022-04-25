Weekend evening - page 11
I have looked at the options available for trading on the FORTS. With mt5 there are practically no options. With mt4 there is one that is acceptable. The rest are other platforms. Consequently, I don't even want to do it. If you trade in shares, you have to trade through something else.
There is no such a thing!
There is no difference between MT5 and MT4. The market is the market.
If you have problems perceiving the market, I can translate any strategy to MT5.
*** can we throw ideas around?) We have them.
Give it a try. Let's see, let's think ...
Anybody there, or is everyone asleep already? ...
They are sleeping and when they wake up, they will eat).
Enthusiasm has died down or is it okay to throw ideas around). We have them.
Throw it, but there may be consequences.
Here's an example - the Two Step trading system:
There is a step - parameter Step. We open a BUY position (#1). On the next bar we wait until the price is higher than two steps from the opening price (#1). As soon as the price exceeds two steps, we open a BUY (#2.1.) and set a Stop loss one step below the open price (#2.2.).
Throw it, but there may be consequences.
What are they?)
What "market opening"? Are you talking about the stock market or Forex?
Personally, I mean the stock market, but in forex you can also skip a night, or trade in a particular session for example).