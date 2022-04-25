Weekend evening - page 3
What is the priority?Happy Holidays.
Well, at the very least this:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Weekend Evening
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.04.07 17:49
Remains to be implemented:
...When closing on TR open a new trade, if entry conditions have not changed ...
Attention, question: where will the stop loss be after closing at Take Proffit?
Happy Holidays!
Advisor version "1.002" is running for the second week. I am still working on it. In general the dynamics is positive, but EA does not modify stoploss to breakeven, although I know it can be done without showing it on the chart, but it does not happen. Parameters of the EA are inconvenient to adjust for five-digit orders as it is impossible to put 11 points in b.u. for example.
Actually, it would be better to transfer the lossless order as soon as the price moved in the positive direction, then the dynamics would be different.
In the pictures, on the uppermost first setting of the EA, the next ones show open positions where sl is clearly seen not to be rolled over. Trall accordingly does not work either.
First statistic on M5
H1 statistics
If you have not traded on this form, please do not try to open a position without losing. I have made the settings on the first screenshot above, if you don't mind.
1. which version (1, 2 or 3) are we talking about?
2. Symbol, timeframe, time frame.
3. the settings for your EA.
4. Please give us more detailed information (preferably using examples of deals), what does "positions are not converted to Breakeven" mean?
version "1.003"
2. EURUSD, M5
3.StopLoss (in pips) = 1
Take Profit (in pips) = 7
Trailing Stop (in pips) = 5
Trailing Step (in pips) = 2
Breakeven ("0" -> off) = 1
4) Pull up a stop when position reaches Breakeven. I attached the examples in the pictures above.
I don't understand what these leading questions are for, the EA does not care about the timeframe and the symbol, it just executes the written code. I tested it on both crosses and major, and the result is the same.
The only thing that may be wrong is that it doesn't work correctly on a five digit broker. Since I don't know mq5 code, I will have to ask on the forum.
Fuck (trash) these settings. Do you have any idea what you are doing?
Please
