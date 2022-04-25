Weekend evening - page 17

Alexandr Saprykin:

It works for everyone but you.

Tell me it's my fault there's no button. Attached file.
Files:
xxa_w607mh.png  561 kb
 

Very strange, but for some reason you don't have it.

P.S. Came in from opera and I have the button. Maybe your status is small for posting images)

 
aperiked1:
You'll also say it's my fault there's no button. Attached file.
Use chrome to access the forum. Is there a button?
 

Hi all! Happy New Year!

Who will write an Expert Advisor for 2 EMA, Rsioma, Solar?

And also a multichart indicator.

 
This topic is only for MQL5.

Hi! Allow me to propose an EA algorithm on SAR & 2 MA.
Input parameters:
Parabolic SAR- standard;
MA13 - 13;
MA26 - 26;

Buy if:
MA13[0]<MA26[0] && MA13[1]<SAR[1] && MA13[0]>SAR[0] && Open[0]<MA13[0]

Close buy:
MA13[1]<MA26[1] && MA13[0]>MA26[0] && Open[0]>MA13[0]

Everything is the same with sell, only signs are changing.
 
Name for the future MQL5 Expert Advisor: IeNTri.

Thank you
 
Tomorrow (Saturday) morning I think the code will be ready.

OK, I'm glad my idea has been taken on board.
