Weekend evening - page 41

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:

FI or FU?

Financial instrument
 
Vladimir Kononenko:
Financial tool

Here is an indicator showing the balance and equity of the trading account:

LifeHack Balance Equity

 

Here's an idea:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Expert Advisors: Two Horizontal Line

the lower line...I think something dynamic should work out, like an automatic pipsetter...or the same nets can set up as you go...


[Deleted]  

Strategy by MACD_OsMA indicator in one windowhttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99997(not found for mt5, but I think the gist will be clear).

Sell condition:

MACD_main[2]>0 && MACD_main[1]<0

MACD_main value (for 26 bars) is lower than the maximum value of OsMA (for 26 bars)


Logic: MACD_main line has gone upwards, but failed to break through the OsMA, reversed and crossed 0. It means that the breakout is weak and the price will go down

MACD_OsMA

macd and macd histogram
macd and macd histogram
  • 2006.03.13
  • www.mql5.com
I've been trying to have MACD and it's histogram in the same windwo to no avail does anyone have any suggestion...
 
Vladimir Baskakov:

Strategy by MACD_OsMA indicator in one windowhttps://www.mql5.com/en/forum/99997(not found for mt5, but I think the gist will be clear).

Sell condition:

MACD_main[2]>0 && MACD_main[1]<0

MACD_main value (for 26 bars) is lower than the maximum value of OsMA (for 26 bars)


Logic: MACD_MA line goes upwards but cannot break through OsMA, turns around and crosses 0. So, breakout is weak and price will go down


Who is theMACD_OsMA?

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:

Who is theMACD_OsMA?

Indicator where MACD and OsMA are combined in one window (could not find an analogue for mt5)

 
Vladimir Baskakov:

Indicator where MACD and OsMA are combined in one window (could not find an analogue for mt5)

When you find one, please let me know ...

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:

When you find it, let me know...

No, there's no such thing, I've looked everywhere. All right,

 
Vladimir Baskakov:

Indicator where MACD and OsMA are combined in one window (I could not find an analogue for mt5)

Do you know what MACD and OsMA indicators are?

[Deleted]  
Alexey Viktorov:

Do you know what MACD and OsMA indicators are?

Yes, what is the question?
1...343536373839404142434445464748...67
New comment