Weekend evening - page 61
So we have Five positions in one direction
As I remember you said, this panel works in the following way: it finds the lowest positions and starts calculation from them.
Variant 1 with addition in the mainExpert Advisor settings.
As we want to have one or two bottommost positions closed and individual or common take profit set for the other three, we should indicate number 2 in the main panel settings, then the panel finds and ignores the two bottommost positions and sets individual or common take profit for the others.
Variant 2 with check marks
Suppose we want to set Take Profit to the two bottom two positions without taking it, and to the top three positions we want to set Take Profit individually or in total.
Then we leave the two lowest two positions unchecked (or leave them unchecked). The panel knows we checked two bottom positions or left them unchecked (i.e., we didn't check them). Consequently, it knows that it will not set take profit on the two lowest positions and as soon as more than two positions open in the market, it sets take profit on them.
Variant №3 with checkboxes under the existing settings of the panel
As the panel begins to record Positions from the top of the list, in the top two windows, we either put or don't put checkmarks in the panel, it knows we have missed or checked two positions, so it always keeps track of the two bottom positions and do not take profit on them. Therefore, for all other positions, more than two but not more than five, it puts either common or individual take profit (we choose it in the settings).
Of course, I'm not a programmer and do not understand anything in writing the EA, of course, this is a very difficult job, but for my part I try to help as much as I can! I hope that my thoughts may be useful.
Or like this: to make it clearer
I understand it this way: According to your idea, when I click the button on a selected position (i.e. ticked), it will set a general or individual take profit. But now it seems to me that this is a radical divergence from the idea that I propose. That is, with this approach, my idea and my proposed strategy will not be implemented and therefore it will not work as I suggest. Although I may be something I do not understand when finish it to the end, of course see what happens, but please take into account my idea and its possible implementation, too.
Yes, we can. But I can't do the panel yet :(
Panel, it was your idea not mine!)
1.005 Take Profit buttons added
1.006 Buttons for Breakeven were added
I will test it in the market on Monday. If all is OK, I'll post the version.