Weekend evening - page 47
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
How about this? For example I open TF H4, or H6, doesn't matter. The PF indicator on the open TF is the main one, and the PF of the higher and lower TF coinciding with the main one is displayed above/below the main one.
Unfortunately you didn't even understand the question: "How to combine different timeframes". So my answer is no. And we don't bring this one up again.
Hello, I would like to order the conversion indicator, it works on MT4, but I need it to work on MT5. I make an order and then I see that I can not deposit into my account because I only have Yandex money, how bad live here, what to do?
Five ways (international) are available for entry:
Idea for a scalper on a breakdown of the previous day's volatility:
Sorry no.
Good afternoon.
I thought, maybe interested in making an Expert Advisor for the code base, based on the indicator from the basePan PrizMA CD Phase Sin 72, which calculates the phase of the expected wave in degrees from 0 to 360 - green line and -360 to 0 - red line counter phase (easily lead to the parameters of the top by adding 360)
Expert Advisor Logic:
A grid of four positions open in 30 degrees and closed by the opposite position in 180 degrees.
Minimum number of"leverage" and " interval" external parameters to be optimized .
So 270 degrees is in an active position. Will include partial controlled "averaging" and "locking".
Opening condition: previous value is less than, current value is greater than the set phase value.
Good afternoon.
I thought, maybe interested in making an Expert Advisor for the code base, based on the indicator from the basePan PrizMA CD Phase Sin 72, which calculates the phase of the expected wave in degrees from 0 to 360 - green line and -360 to 0 - red line counter phase (easily lead to the parameters of the top by adding 360)
Expert Advisor Logic:
A grid of four positions open in 30 degrees and closed by the opposite position in 180 degrees.
Minimum number of"leverage" and " interval" external parameters to be optimized .
So 270 degrees is in an active position. Will include partial controlled "averaging" and "locking".
Condition for opening: previous value is less than, current value is greater than the set phase value.
Can you elaborate on the opening and closing signals?
Can you elaborate on the opening and closing signals?
The value of the green line varies from 0 to 360 degrees. The signal to sell, for example, can be a value of 180. If the previous value is less than 180, and the current value is greater than or equal to 180, the signal exists.
In such an example, the close signal would be 180 for the value of the red line plus 360.
It is more convenient to select the signal values approximately in the middle of the green line, e.g. 150, 180, 210, 240.
Accordingly, the position reversal signals if the values of the red line added to 360 are 150, 180, 210, 240.
The lines themselves can easily be shifted by 360 degrees by selecting a leverage ("leverage") from 1 to 145, where 145 is a period of a sine wave.
If it is possible to make the number of positions and interval between them variable, the signal may be 150+0*30, 150+1*30, 150+2*30, etc. Where 30 is the step between orders.