Weekend evening - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Personally, I mean the stock exchange, but forex can also be skipped overnight, or traded in a particular session for example).
The exchange is unacceptable. There is nowhere to test.
The exchange is not acceptable. There is nowhere to test.
What would be the difficulties in this case in relation to the exchange? I just don't understand what exactly is wrong there. Additional difficulties with placing orders?
What would be the difficulties in this case in relation to the exchange? I just don't understand what exactly is wrong there. Additional difficulties with placing orders?
Checking the result of a trade request on the exchange is specific and cannot be checked on a demo account, it can only be checked on a non-real account.
The check the result of trade request on the exchange has specifics and it cannot be checked on a demo account, it can only be checked on a non-real account.
They (metaquotes) gave info on how to do it correctly in Forts code to avoid problems, I can look for it. I am not a programmer, but I remember well that they gave this information more than once after questions to them.
iBands(Bollinger Bands, BB) indicator Expert Advisor - erYPetiNCeBU.mq5
The main thing: start to work only if there is a "Movement" - lines of iAlligator (Alligator) are not crossed.
From here the rule works:
At the moment when there is a movement (upwards or downwards) : For the upper line: the knowledge on the two candlestick is greater than the knowledge on the three candlestick. The current value is greater than the value on candlestick 2
For the lower: the value on candle 2 is smaller than the value on candle 3. The current value is smaller than the value on candle 2.
For the upward direction:
For the upper band: the knowledge on candle two is greater than the value on candle three. The current value is greater than on candle 2.
The lower one may behave differently.
During a directional move downwards:
For the bottom: the value on candle 2 is less than the value on candle 3. The current value is less than the value on candle 2.
The upper one may behave differently.
At the end of the movement the tapes converge.
(Pictures will come later...)
Two indicators have been added. Can be visualised.
erYPetiNCeBU.mq5
#property version "1.000"
erYPetiNCeBU.mq5
version1.001
Alligator crossing is now searched for on the last 100 bars. Where there is a crossing, the vertical line is moved there. So to speak, visualization of the beginning of "Motion" (in this version iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) are disabled, not to clutter the chart).
erYPetiNCeBU.mq5
version1.001
Alligator crossing is now searched for on the last 100 bars. Where there is a crossing, a vertical line is moved there. So to speak, visualization of the beginning of a "move" (in this version the iBands (Bollinger Bands, BB) are disabled to avoid cluttering the chart).
Maybe you should write an explanation in Russian in the code, this is a Russian-speaking part of the forum.
Agree, it would be strange to write an explanation of the code in Russian in the English part of the forum.
version "1.002"
Added OBJ_LABEL information object - as long as it displays the date of detected intersection:
Now, when displaying an information message, the"N-bar intersection back" parameter is taken into account - if the intersection occurred not further than"N-bar intersection back" bars - you can work.