Weekend evening - page 35
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The green rectangle holds the size of the eight-hour candle. A move out of it could mean the start of a move.
And the EA rectangle follows the price.
What does the phrase "rectangle holds the size of an eight o'clock candle" mean in your mind?
What do you mean by "size" and "eight o'clock candle"?
What does the phrase "rectangle holds the size of an eight-hour candle" mean to you?
What do you mean by "size" and "eight o'clock candle"?
This is MT4.
Let me try to rephrase it in a clearer way: the green rectangle shows the size of the candle between the Open and Close prices for the candle from the current timeframe, which starts at 0800. Right?
If so, how can the rectangle be drawn starting from 7 o'clock? After all, at 7 o'clock no one knows yet what the candle will be at 8:00.
Let me try to rephrase it in a clearer way: the green rectangle shows the size of the candle between the Open and Close prices for the candle from the current timeframe, which starts at 0800. Right?
If so, how can the rectangle be drawn starting from 7 o'clock? At 7 o'clock, no one knows what candle will be at 8:00.
This is how the indicator parameters are selected so that the rectangle always displays the size of the eight-hour candle.
The rectangle can end at any time, I set it to 12:00.
This is how the indicator parameters are chosen, so that the rectangle shows the size of the eight o'clock candle at all times.
The rectangle can end at any time, I set it for 12:00.
In your illustration, the rectangle starts at 7 o'clock. How could it do that? If it is supposed to show the size of an 8 o'clock candle???
Anyway, sorry - I'm dropping you from the queue - five pages from nothing to nothing.
...
Anyway, sorry - Throwing you out of the queue - five pages from nothing to nothing.
Thank you for your attention and time.
Maybe you would be interested in writing such an indicator ?
Very handy thing, I have it on my MT4.
Thank you for your attention and time.
Would you be interested in writing such an indicator?
Very handy thing, I have it on my MT4.
No, not interested.
No. not interested.
To create an indicator from two standard Macd and Stochastic in one window with individual settings for each, as well as the ability to set individual settings for each individual period, the most popular 1min, 5, 15, hour, ......, with the function of their automatic change to specified when changing period, changed from hourly to 4 hours, settings were automatically changed to specified for 4 hours. All possible signal alerts, signal crossovers, level crossings.
Create an indicator from two standard Macd and Stochastic in one window with individual settings for each, and the ability to set individual settings for each individual period, the most popular 1min, 5, 15, hour, ......, with the function of automatically changing them to specified when changing period, changed from hourly to 4 hours, settings were automatically changed to specified for 4 hours. All possible signal alerts, signal crossovers, level crossings.
The branchrules are published in the first post:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Weekend evening
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.03.31 13:16
This thread accepts requests for "quick batch of MQL5 Expert Advisors" onweekends only.
I reserve the right to agree to make an EA as well as to refuse it :)
If an EA appears, its code MUST be published OPEN.
Note: theweekend term - Late Friday Evening, All Saturday and Sunday.
Now in work: