Weekend evening - page 25

New comment
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Let it rebuild, it's quite normal, when you rebuild you need to make a modification to the new value.

In my opinion, as a practicing trader, the order of one type should be only one, and when it works, add one to the right value, no need to put several ones, this is just unnecessary trade requests to the server.

I'm also interested in the system, ZZ indicator is the smartest, it can be used to build various systems, it's not stochastic and not so smart.

I am watching this issue - it`s interesting!

Yes, I agree the knee/beam will move... well also fitting one at a time...here I don't even know how to grasp the end...))

modification can hurt by approaching the execution...although the beam rarely makes a return movement...

 

ZigZag Last Knee Pending Stop.mq5

As soon as a new knee appears - on Indent from the beginning of the knee we place a pending order:

ZigZag Last Knee Pending Stop

 
Vladimir Karputov:

ZigZag Last Knee Pending Stop.mq5

As soon as a new knee appears - we place a pending order at the distance Indent from the beginning of the knee:


Then, yes, for it to be the first, you have to move it to the start/end...or add another order for thatIndent value afterwards...

 
ZZ usually relies on a fractal...or attach a horizontal to the end of the beam... and then dance on it...?
 
Vladimir Karputov:

ZigZag Last Knee Pending Stop.mq5

As soon as a new knee appears - we place a pending order at the distance Indent from the beginning of the knee:


While this is the point, there is a codeZigZag Fibo- also based on ZigZag, only in conjunction with Fibonacci Lines.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

So far, theZigZag Fibo code - also based on ZigZag, only in conjunction with Fibonacci Lines.

Thanks a lot - that's what I need... I'd like more levels before a hundred, but I haven't really looked at it yet...

Here is why it is so complicated:"Consider this rule in Fig. 2: after the strong fall price returned to the levels of 60.8 and even 50.0 and then continued falling. Therefore it would be appropriate to place pending Sell Limit orders at the levels of 60.8 and 50.0 in Figure 2 (Down trend), which is exactly how theZigZag FiboExpert Advisor works".- why not immediately after the end of the ray take a return/rebound to those levels...

[Deleted]  
Hello, could you please tell me if it is possible to run a pending order so it moves behind the price.33
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
Hello, could you please advise if you can run a pending order so it moves behind the price like a trawl?
Yes, we can. But, depending on the type of the pending order, the trailing order will move above or below the price.
You can also search for an opportunity to move the pending order either once every N seconds (minimum interval is 10 seconds) or only when a new bar is born.
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:
It is possible. But depending on the type of pending order, the trailing order will either move above or below the price.
It is also possible to search for an opportunity to move a pending order either once every N seconds (the minimum interval is 10 seconds) or only when a new bar is born.
i just tried to place a trailing stopper in one side. thanks for the reply. do you have an expert advisor that puts both of the pending orders but i can also do one side and i can do something with a trailing stopper.
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
Do you have such a function in any of your EAs?
I do not. It would be better to write a separate EA that will move the pending order placed manually.

In other words, the Expert Advisor is supposed to work on this symbol and wait for the user to manually place a pending order on this symbol.
1...181920212223242526272829303132...67
New comment