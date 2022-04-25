Weekend evening - page 20

Vladimir Karputov:

Have you tested it yet? Any sketches?

On euros it's good, 4H. On others worse. Percentage of successful trades is 80, but overall it's a minus.
 
There are three pluses at the end of the parameters:

  • Only one positions- allow only one position in the market
  • Reverse- reverse trading signal
  • Close opposite- close positions opposite to the trading signal, first the opposite position is guaranteed to be closed and only then a new position is opened in the direction of the signal.
Yes, I am studying it. I can give it to the Creation of an EA as a joint effort:)
 
No. You don't have to.

 
Thank you very, very much for all your noble labours!!!! this one seems to behave very well too... will try it on demo... big respect and respect to the author of the idea...


 
You're welcome :)

 
I'm looking at his work - with such an infrequent course of opening trades, but mostly the right course, it may well turn out to be a good multicurrency one, to the envy of all grailwriters....Thank you very much... I could try adding more pending trades along the way - as they say, you can't spoil porridge with butter....

 
In order to get a multi-currency EA you need to rewrite it as a class. And then you can just from the Master EA create objects-classes of Subordinate EAs on different symbols.

 
Interesting, I will try to look into it and make it...

Thank you...

Vladimir Karputov:

No. You don't have to.

I was thinking that since this is a reversal model, it would be logical to set SL automatically. When buying at Lowest for 26 periods, when selling at Highest?
