Weekend evening - page 45
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The panel with buttons is unnecessary, imho. The only useful thing is to have the indicator lighted under it showing the amount of losses/profits and in brackets the number of open orders in each direction showing whether the Expert Advisor is in the red or in the blue at the moment based on the results of open trades.
And it would be great to see text information . I.e.: Initial minimum lot, lot multiplier, step in pips between orders, in how many pips the next order will open, what is ATR I do not understand, and Balance - how much money is in the account, the second is what MT would write as simply "Funds" under trades and the third is the free margin. Status is also optional, it shows whether the EA is on or off.
So far I have added "insurance: minimum profit in money" to the "1.001" version.
The default values are on EURUSD M5:
I came across the following situation: we have two SELL and one BUY positions
When there was an opportunity common Take Profit for both SELL positions could not be set (the reasons may be different - in this section the positions just happened to be very close and there was a modification ban). And there may be reasons like this: there is no light, or computer has stopped working...
I will consider how to deal with such situations ...
From what I have seen on MT4, the EA after a break in work will see its orders on the mages and adjust its work - if necessary it will open new orders (if the price has gone far away from the open order price) or adjust the old orders (if necessary). Of course, it would be better towork day and night. But pauses are not fatal as a rule.
And from what I have seen on MT4, the Expert Advisor will after a break in work see its orders by the mages and correct its work - if necessary it opens new orders (if the price has gone away from the open order price) or corrects old (if necessary) orders. Of course, it would be better to work day and night. But pauses are not fatal as a rule.
No it won't pick up in this situation - there is no logic to handle such a point. In general, in version 1.001 I simply added protection - profit of all positions in money: as soon as it is reached we close the grid.
Advisor Mild Martingale
Now shows service information: profit, number of positions, step ...
No it won't pick up in this situation - there is no logic to handle such a point. In general, in version 1.001 I simply added protection - profit of all positions in the money: Once it is reached, we close the grid.
It should in theory. I'll say more. It can be "forced to pull out" the account if we put it into a drawdown by our actions. For example, I sold gpbusd and fell into a loss. To correct the situation I place an EA on the chart. In settings, I correct the variable MagicSell from 111 to 0 and start the EA. It is now beginning to take into account my losing order and is trying to turn a drawdown into a profit, working as usual. See the screenshot below. Unfortunately, I am not able to repeat this algorithm on Mt5 version.
Then the Expert Advisor opens another trade to nullify my ubuto trade:
It's supposed to. I'll say more. It can be "forced to pull out" the account if we put it into a drawdown by our actions. For example, I sold gpbusd and fell into a loss. To correct the situation I place an EA on the chart. In settings, I correct the variable MagicSell from 111 to 0 and start the EA. It is now beginning to take into account my losing order and is trying to turn a drawdown into a profit, working as usual. See the screenshot below. Unfortunately, I am not able to repeat this algorithm on Mt5 version.
The EA then opens another trade to nullify my ubuto trade:
I have since released version 1.004(Advisor Mild Martingale). What is the difference from 1.002 I don't remember anymore.
Since then I have released version 1.004(Advisor Mild Martingale). I can't remember the difference from 1.002.
The link doesn't open.
Something about the link doesn't open.
I corrected the link above - it now opens.
Vladimir, hello.
Could you please modify thePure Fractals indicator for MetaTrader 5?
I need to see on one chart what other timeframes the indicator coincides with....
I want to be able to choose which timeframes are shown in the menu.