Sprut112:
I propose an idea: by RSI or ROC, for cross rates.
Eurgbp for example.
Buy: _rsi_eurusd[1]<_rsi_gbpusd[1] &&
_rsi_eurusd[0]>_rsi_gbpusd[0]
Sell: _rsi_gbpusd[1] < _rsi_eurusd[1] &&
_rsi_gbpusd[0] > _rsi_eurusd[0]
Period - 26

Will do. I will post it.

Two RSIs on two symbols. Symbol for RSI #1 is used as a base - that is the symbol on which the Expert Advisor is running. Symbol for the second indicator (RSI #2) can be set.

If there is a signal, it opens a position by the main symbol.

Files:
XL7R7s.mq5  77 kb
 

I haven't found any indicator for MT5 which can show when there were several one-way candles in a row (with a choice of N identical candles in a row). Also, there is no indicator for MT5, which can show when there were several differently directed candles in a row (with a choice of N differently directed candles in a row). For MT4 there are such indicators, such as "candle" or "7Seven-ElevenPro". But for my purposes, I need an indicator for MT5, which will be able to work with indices.

Expert Advisor "N candles" will not suit me in this case, because I need a more complex algorithm for opening deals. First, I just need an indicator which is able to show one-directional candlesticks in a row and preferably in different directions. I am not sure if this is the case, but I would appreciate any help.

 
N candles series has several versions:

Can we make a simple indicator for MT5 that showsN differently directed candles in a row?
 
Took all the standard oscillators available in the terminal, reset all their parameters and now just watch:

USDCADDaily 1.png

Fig. 1

USDCADDaily 2.png

Fig. 2

USDCADDaily 3.png

Fig. 3

Thanks, wasn't expecting any more
 
