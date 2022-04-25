Weekend evening - page 15
I propose an idea: by RSI or ROC, for cross rates.
Will do. I will post it.Name: XL7R7s.mq5
version "1.000"
Two RSIs on two symbols. Symbol for RSI #1 is used as a base - that is the symbol on which the Expert Advisor is running. Symbol for the second indicator (RSI #2) can be set.
If there is a signal, it opens a position by the main symbol.
I haven't found any indicator for MT5 which can show when there were several one-way candles in a row (with a choice of N identical candles in a row). Also, there is no indicator for MT5, which can show when there were several differently directed candles in a row (with a choice of N differently directed candles in a row). For MT4 there are such indicators, such as "candle" or "7Seven-ElevenPro". But for my purposes, I need an indicator for MT5, which will be able to work with indices.
Expert Advisor "N candles" will not suit me in this case, because I need a more complex algorithm for opening deals. First, I just need an indicator which is able to show one-directional candlesticks in a row and preferably in different directions. I am not sure if this is the case, but I would appreciate any help.
N candles series has several versions:
The N candles series has several versions:
Can I make a simple indicator for MT5 that showsN differently directed candles in a row?
Took all the standard oscillators available in the terminal, reset all their parameters and now just watch:
Fig. 1
Fig. 2
Fig. 3
Thank you, I wasn't expecting any more
So it was ready a week ago :)
So it was ready a week ago :)