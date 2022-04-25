I place an automatic pending order and the price is caught by trawl.

Weekend evening - page 26
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I do not remember. It would be better to write a separate EA that will move the pending order placed manually.
No, you can set an automatic pending order and then the trawl pending order catches the price.
In that case it is a common practice to determine the time (HH:MM) when pending orders are started and the time (HH:MM) when they finish - after which all pending orders are deleted.
Thanks for your support of the idea - maybe something interesting will come up ..... This is your Expert Advisor, but it's a bit chemically wrong - I don't know if you have any suggestions.
Thank you for supporting the idea - what if something interesting comes out .... and this is your expert just a little bit - I don't know if you have any tips on the idea
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25160 here you have a pending order being deleted -- what if it trails behind. it might be better
In general, we have to decide what principle should be used for placing pending orders on a zero cycle (zero cycle - when there are no positions or pending orders in the market) :
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25160
I have added a function from your advisor and if you would like to have a look at it, please. it shows how to deal with the delayed trawl
My site is not showing the styles. I can't see anything.
I must be boring you - sorry. I just have nothing to do - I'm trying to learn something.
Start your study small: set a simple problem first. Look for ways to solve it.
There is Documentation, Articles at your disposal.
I'm still learning through Freelance service - there is a special kind of work: Consulting on programming or trading
Start studying small: set a simple problem first. Look for ways to solve it.
Documentation, Articles are at your service.
Also practice training through Freelance service - there is a special kind of work: Consulting on programming or trading