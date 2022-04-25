Weekend evening - page 26

Vladimir Karputov:
I do not remember. It would be better to write a separate EA that will move the pending order placed manually.

That is, an EA is supposed to run on this symbol and wait for the user to manually place a pending order on this symbol.
I place an automatic pending order and the price is caught by trawl.
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
No, you can set an automatic pending order and then the trawl pending order catches the price.
In this case it is a common practice to set the time (HH:MM) for placing pending orders and the time (HH:MM) for ending, after which all pending orders are deleted.

Alternatively, as soon as one of the pending orders has triggered, we delete the rest and wait for the position to be closed. Then everything repeats from the beginning.
Vladimir Karputov:
In that case it is a common practice to determine the time (HH:MM) when pending orders are started and the time (HH:MM) when they finish - after which all pending orders are deleted.

Thanks for your support of the idea - maybe something interesting will come up ..... This is your Expert Advisor, but it's a bit chemically wrong - I don't know if you have any suggestions.

Files:
proba01.mq5  156 kb
33 Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

but you can do it with this indicator from ZigzagColor andbraintrend1sig indicator
Files:
ZigParabolic.mq5  15 kb
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25160 here you have a deferral removed -- what if it was trailing. it might be better
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25160 here you have a pending order being deleted -- what if it trails behind. it might be better

In general, we have to decide what principle should be used for placing pending orders on a zero cycle (zero cycle - when there are no positions or pending orders in the market) :

  • by indicator
  • by time
  • or pending orders should be set manually
and only then we may think about implementing a trailing pending order.

zero is probably best - as it can then be made with any expert
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I have added a function from your advisor and if you would like to have a look at it, please. it shows how to deal with the delayed trawl

My site is not showing the styles. I can't see anything.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
I must be boring you - sorry. I just have nothing to do - I'm trying to learn something.

Start your study small: set a simple problem first. Look for ways to solve it.

There is Documentation, Articles at your disposal.

I'm still learning through Freelance service - there is a special kind of work: Consulting on programming or trading

Vladimir Karputov:

Start studying small: set a simple problem first. Look for ways to solve it.

Documentation, Articles are at your service.

Also practice training through Freelance service - there is a special kind of work: Consulting on programming or trading

Thank you for being there - I'm trying to learn how it works using your EAs.
