Weekend evening - page 16

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Yes, we can. It is necessary to specify what is "N differently directed candlesticks in a row".

The EA looks for unidirectional (identical) candles, only bullish or only bearish.

Here it is the other way round. When bullish and bearish candlesticks alternate in a row. So it is possible to set in the indicator the number ofNdifferently directed candlesticks in a row.

 
aperiked1:

The EA looks for unidirectional (identical) candles, only bullish or only bearish.

Here it is the other way round. When bullish and bearish candlesticks alternate in a row. So that in the indicator we can set the number ofNdifferently directed candlesticks in a row.

You never gave a definition. Unfortunately.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
You never gave a wording. Unfortunately.

The indicator should show an alternation of successive bullish and bearish candles on the chart with arrows. When a bullish candle is followed by a bearish candle, the closing price of the bearish candle is "lower" (lower) than that of the bullish candle. When a bearish candlestick is followed by a bullish one, the closing price of a bearish candlestick is higher (higher) than that of a bearish one.The indicator looks for and shows by arrows the number N of alternating bearish and bullish candlesticks (no matter which candlestick is bearish or bullish) in a row.

Happy new year! All the best for a new year!

Files:
image5.png  6 kb
image7.png  6 kb
 
aperiked1:

The indicator should show an alternation of successive bullish and bearish candles on the chart with arrows. When a bullish candle is followed by a bearish candle, the closing price of the bearish candle is "lower" (lower) than that of the bullish candle. When a bearish candlestick is followed by a bullish one, the closing price of a bearish candlestick is higher (higher) than that of a bearish one.The indicator looks for and shows by arrows the number N of alternating bearish and bullish candlesticks (no matter which candlestick is bearish or bullish) in a row.

Happy new year! All the best in the new year!

Well now show the arrows in your drawings. And please put the drawings in the post rather than attaching them. I don't look at drawings that are attached to the post.

 
aperiked1:

The indicator should show an alternation of successive bullish and bearish candles on the chart with arrows. When a bullish candle is followed by a bearish candle, the closing price of the bearish candle is "lower" (lower) than that of the bullish candle. When a bearish candle is followed by a bullish one, the closing price of a bullish candle is higher (higher) than that of a bearish one.The indicator searches for and shows by arrows the number N of alternating bearish and bullish candles (no matter which candle is bearish or bullish first) in a row.


I've got it wrong here. The close price of one candle doesn't always coincide with the open price of the next one. Therefore, the correct way is this:

The indicator should look for and show an alternation of bullish and bearish candles in a row. Where a bullish candlestick is a candlestick with an opening price lower than the closing price, and a bearish candlestick is a candlestick with an opening price higher than the closing price.

Vladimir Karputov:

Well now display the arrows in your drawings. And please paste the drawings in your post rather than attaching them. I don't look at drawings that are attached to a post.

I don't know why, but I don't have a button to insert a picture into a post. The keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+Alt+I) doesn't work either. Tried in Google Chrome and Opera browsers. Will have to attach file again.

If you set the alternation of 3 or more bullish and bearish candlesticks in the settings, it will look like this (the first arrow shows alternation of 3 candlesticks, the second arrow shows alternation of 4 candlesticks, etc.):

Files:
EURUSDDaily.png  37 kb
 

Example picture:

How to insert a picture

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Example picture:


I understood where this button for inserting a picture into a post should be. I've even read the user guide on how to do it:https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/24

But I don't have this button and the key combination does not work. I don't know why, all other buttons are there, but this button to insert a picture in the message is not there.

MQL5.community - Памятка пользователя
MQL5.community - Памятка пользователя
  • www.mql5.com
Теперь вы можете не только читать статьи и скачивать программы на языке MQL5, но и участвовать в обсуждении интересующих вас тем на Форуме, оставлять комментарии к статьям и опубликованным кодам. Кроме того, вы можете не только выкладывать собственные разработки в Code Base, но и публиковать Статьи, за которые мы предлагаем вознаграждение...
 
aperiked1:

I've figured out where this button for inserting a picture into a post should be. I've even read the user guide on how to do it:https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/24

But I don't have this button and the key combination does not work. I don't know why, all the other buttons are there, but this button to insert a picture into the message is not there.

Well, no so no. No way, no way :)
So it wasn't meant to be.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Well, no, then no. No means no :)
Then it wasn't meant to be.

That's a good excuse. Not only does the forum not have a picture insertion function for all users. Also wasted time on explaining the obvious in great detail. Make a big sign, who doesn't have a button to insert a picture into a post, don't ask for anything.
 
aperiked1:
That's a good excuse. Not only does the forum's picture insertion function not work for all users. I also wasted time explaining the obvious in great detail. Make a big sign, who doesn't have a button to insert a picture into a post, don't ask for anything.

It works for everyone but you.

Everything works for me

1...91011121314151617181920212223...67
New comment