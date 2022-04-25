Weekend evening - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes, we can. It is necessary to specify what is "N differently directed candlesticks in a row".
The EA looks for unidirectional (identical) candles, only bullish or only bearish.
Here it is the other way round. When bullish and bearish candlesticks alternate in a row. So it is possible to set in the indicator the number ofNdifferently directed candlesticks in a row.
The EA looks for unidirectional (identical) candles, only bullish or only bearish.
Here it is the other way round. When bullish and bearish candlesticks alternate in a row. So that in the indicator we can set the number ofNdifferently directed candlesticks in a row.
You never gave a wording. Unfortunately.
The indicator should show an alternation of successive bullish and bearish candles on the chart with arrows. When a bullish candle is followed by a bearish candle, the closing price of the bearish candle is "lower" (lower) than that of the bullish candle. When a bearish candlestick is followed by a bullish one, the closing price of a bearish candlestick is higher (higher) than that of a bearish one.The indicator looks for and shows by arrows the number N of alternating bearish and bullish candlesticks (no matter which candlestick is bearish or bullish) in a row.
Happy new year! All the best for a new year!
The indicator should show an alternation of successive bullish and bearish candles on the chart with arrows. When a bullish candle is followed by a bearish candle, the closing price of the bearish candle is "lower" (lower) than that of the bullish candle. When a bearish candlestick is followed by a bullish one, the closing price of a bearish candlestick is higher (higher) than that of a bearish one.The indicator looks for and shows by arrows the number N of alternating bearish and bullish candlesticks (no matter which candlestick is bearish or bullish) in a row.
Happy new year! All the best in the new year!
Well now show the arrows in your drawings. And please put the drawings in the post rather than attaching them. I don't look at drawings that are attached to the post.
The indicator should show an alternation of successive bullish and bearish candles on the chart with arrows. When a bullish candle is followed by a bearish candle, the closing price of the bearish candle is "lower" (lower) than that of the bullish candle. When a bearish candle is followed by a bullish one, the closing price of a bullish candle is higher (higher) than that of a bearish one.The indicator searches for and shows by arrows the number N of alternating bearish and bullish candles (no matter which candle is bearish or bullish first) in a row.
I've got it wrong here. The close price of one candle doesn't always coincide with the open price of the next one. Therefore, the correct way is this:
The indicator should look for and show an alternation of bullish and bearish candles in a row. Where a bullish candlestick is a candlestick with an opening price lower than the closing price, and a bearish candlestick is a candlestick with an opening price higher than the closing price.
Well now display the arrows in your drawings. And please paste the drawings in your post rather than attaching them. I don't look at drawings that are attached to a post.
I don't know why, but I don't have a button to insert a picture into a post. The keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+Alt+I) doesn't work either. Tried in Google Chrome and Opera browsers. Will have to attach file again.
If you set the alternation of 3 or more bullish and bearish candlesticks in the settings, it will look like this (the first arrow shows alternation of 3 candlesticks, the second arrow shows alternation of 4 candlesticks, etc.):
Example picture:
Example picture:
I understood where this button for inserting a picture into a post should be. I've even read the user guide on how to do it:https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/24
But I don't have this button and the key combination does not work. I don't know why, all other buttons are there, but this button to insert a picture in the message is not there.
I've figured out where this button for inserting a picture into a post should be. I've even read the user guide on how to do it:https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/24
But I don't have this button and the key combination does not work. I don't know why, all the other buttons are there, but this button to insert a picture into the message is not there.
Well, no so no. No way, no way :)
So it wasn't meant to be.
Well, no, then no. No means no :)
Then it wasn't meant to be.
That's a good excuse. Not only does the forum's picture insertion function not work for all users. I also wasted time explaining the obvious in great detail. Make a big sign, who doesn't have a button to insert a picture into a post, don't ask for anything.
It works for everyone but you.