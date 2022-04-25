Weekend evening - page 60
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't know why the errors don't compile. I downloaded it, pressed the compile button and did nothing else.
remove the comma from the last enum entry.
And from now on, look through the errors and fix them from top to bottom. The ones at the top are basic. The ones at the bottom are more of a hint.
remove the comma from the last enum entry.
and from now on, review and correct errors from top to bottom. The ones at the top are basic. The ones at the bottom are more of a hint.
I don't Know how to do this, so I didn't understand where to remove the comma and then how to save the changes. If you tell me how to do it in detail, preferably with a screenshot, I will do it.
Version 1.004.
And you need to put 'CheckGroupKVN.mqh' file in [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Controls\CheckGroupKVN.mqh
Version 1.004.
And you need to put 'CheckGroupKVN.mqh' file in [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Controls\CheckGroupKVN.mqh
Ok
Version 1.004.
I need to put file 'CheckGroupKVN.mqh' in [data folder]\MQL5\Include\Controls\CheckGroupKVN.mqh
All works, it sees the positions, if I manually set the TP, it deletes it when I click on "Delete TP" button in necessary (ticked) position. But the panel itself does not set the TP, it doesn't matter if the position is ticked or not. Or maybe I don't understand something - how it should work.
All works, it sees the positions, if you set the take profit manually then when you click on "Delete TP" it deletes the take profit at the desired (ticked position). But the panel itself does not set the take profit, no matter whether the position is ticked or not. Or maybe I don't understand something - how it should work.
Vladimir, Hello, something goes wrong with this setting of take profit? (I've just thought about what to do with your idea of the panel, it seems) to get the necessary result of setting take profit on the top (i. e.) position. We talked about it - I understand you developed the panel for this purpose, or am I wrong?
Vladimir, Good afternoon, is something not working with this take profit setting? (I've already thought about how to apply your idea with the panel) to get the necessary result of setting a take profit on the top (i) position. We've been talking about it - I understand you developed this panel for this purpose, or am I wrong?
The button has not been added yet. I will add the button - it will set a single Take Profit for all selected ones. In that case, Take Profit should be set as price. It is not very nice. We will have to think it over.
The button has not been added yet. I will add button - it will set single Take Profit for all selected ones. In that case, Take Profit should be set as a price. It is not very nice. We should think it over.
"I don' t understand it, but it's not important.
Let me describe the way I see this panel working for the purpose I was talking about, i.e. takeprofit setting for topside positions, may be it will help you somehow or give you an idea.
"I don't understand this expression, but it's not important yet.
Let me describe the way I see this panel working for the purpose I was talking about, i.e. setting take profit on top positions, it may help you somehow or give you an idea.
Such buttons:
When clicked, will add selected positions Take Profit (in Points). This will be added from the opening price of the position.
Or like this: to make it clearer