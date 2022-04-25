Weekend evening - page 59
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But I understand that this will work Automatically, because there will be no need to press these buttons every time to select. We do not always trade manually and do not always know whether a new order has opened or not, and we can put the algorithm we need in the panel and make it work all the time (I have this thought at once)))).
No, this is only for manual trading: you select positions, press the button and get results.
In general, your idea is interesting and I like it. Five orders would be fine in principle.
No, no - there will be no orders. There will be position work.
No, this is only for manual trading: select a position, press a button - get a result.
I understand you, if possible, provide a repeat function, so that every time you do not have to choose a new algorithm, you don't have to press buttons again. This is done in some expert panels where one button has two functions "work all the time" second "work once" For exampleMission Control Trading PanelMT5 can certainly be implemented in another way I just put forward my idea for consideration!
No, no - there will be no orders. There will be work with positions.
Yes of course positions and not orders I mean open orders if I may say so?)
I understand you, if possible, provide a repeat function, so you don't have to choose a new algorithm every time. Some Expert Advisor panels have two buttons with functions "work all the time" and "work once", for exampleMission Control Trading PanelMT5 ,it can be implemented in another way, I just gave my idea for consideration!
I do not understand anything about replaying.
I did not understand anything about the repetition.
Well, look, initially we were talking about an Expert Advisor that will work in the following way:
Skip one or two positions from the bottom, and on all the others set a take profit or no loss. I understand you want to do it as a panel where you can select certain positions and press the appropriate buttons and perform certain actions.
I say that if every time we manually select all this, it will not be convenient, very uncomfortable. We want to have a way to save the algorithm we need, so it can be repeated over and over again. Without new selection and new clicks (for example, a checkmark next to button "work offline - all the time") there is no checkmark then it will work only once.
Also as an example I have suggested you could do BUTTONS like in the Mission Control Trading Panel MT5. you can download and try it for free. there you can choose to do it only once or do it all the time and that's all I meant.
If the button: select "Queue /Queued" you activate the function once, until it is used,
If the button:"Disabled/Enabled" if Enabled, the same functions are activated and will run continuously.
In the header we select which functions will be activated, but we don't have to do this, it's just an example.
Manual Position Tracking Panel
version "1.003"
The 'Delete TP' buttons for BUY and SELL positions work (click to play animation)
Manual Position Tracking Panel
version "1.003"
Buttons 'Delete TP' for BUY and SELL positions work (click to play animation)
Good Day, Checking.
Good afternoon, checking.
I don't know why it doesn't compile. I downloaded it and pressed the compile button, but I didn't do anything else.