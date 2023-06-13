RSI Trend lines drawing problem ! - page 2
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You can of course add the separate functions for drawing lines like these:
But for the indicator buffers see these https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/customind/indicators_examples/draw_line
Or any of the other:
It depends on how you draw these lines / objects.
Indicators count up from zero.
In a loop you could also count down.
This has its effect on the objects because you swap the beginning and the end points of these objects, so you have to know up front increments or decrements, and start point / end points of these objects.
You only have to swap values until it plots correctly.
Yes, I know how to build indicators and objects, this is not the problem. I think you may have misunderstood me in the beginning- I posted my code and the result of the code - the lines drawn were wrong for some reason, I posted a pic. I simply don’t know why it works this way
Populate the RSI buffer first, then use a different loop to analyse it.
Populate the RSI buffer first, then use a different loop to analyse it.
How is your project going ?
I had problems with the array indices, however i have found another way to calculate what i need, its just i didnt have the time to set it up the last few day, when i do and if eventually works as desired, ill post an update
Hey. I'm investigating RSI Trendlines, too. I'm coding my indicator and strategy in a different technology (TradingView's PineScript). And I feel like I'm getting somewhere (see screenshot).
But I'm seeing gaps in the conceptual phase, so I'm looking to discuss with folks around here.
So is anyone interested in discussing progress and ideas in RSI Trendlines? Maybe @Stanislav Ivanov ?
Of course you can do that, it was designed to do that.
Just add more buffers.
Here is a quick and simple Donchian Channel example with 3 Buffers:
Hey, I was wondering if you don't mind changing this indicator into a mq4? I tried to do it myself however im a beginner coder, this would be very much appreciated! thank you in advance :)