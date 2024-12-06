Forecast and levels for JPY - page 13
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.11 10:17
USD/JPY - bear market rally; 109 is the key (based on the article)
Technically, USDJPY’s short-term daily chart bias would appear to be to the downside too, if not quite conclusively yet. The pair is flirting with a break of a quite well-respected uptrend line which has so far market the bounce seen from the effective 2019 lows reached in late June. "
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.25 17:31
Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: United States Core Durable Goods Orders
2019-07-25 12:30 GMT | [USD - Core Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods, excluding transportation items.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by United States Core Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Core Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by United States Core Durable Goods Orders news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.15 09:21
USD/JPY - bearish ranging; 105.04 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.22 11:09
USD/JPY - bearish ranging within 105/107 support/resistance levels (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.05 08:24
USD/JPY - daily/weekly price is on oversold; secondary breakout withint the primary bearish trend is expected(based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.19 12:15
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-09-18 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.04 15:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/JPY, USD/CAD and USD/CNH: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-10-04 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.29 15:15
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and USD/JPY: CB Consumer Confidence
2019-10-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
USDJPY has waited its pullback until FED's rate decition. Price will likely to continue its downtrend.
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.11.15 15:32
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: United States Advance Retail Sales
2019-11-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From marketwatch article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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Dax Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles