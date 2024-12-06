Forecast and levels for JPY - page 8
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.04 08:23
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/JPY (based on the article)
USD/JPY - "The Japanese Yen was a relatively strong performer last week in the foreign exchange market. Unfortunately the same cannot be said about economic data performance from home. Local retail sales and industrial production growth all slowed down. Then, Finance Minister Taro Aso noted that there is a “labor shortage” after the unemployment rate dipped to about a 25-year low. Next week brings a plethora of event risk for the Japanese Yen. At home, the final fourth quarter 2017 GDP readings are expected to rise from preliminary estimates. However, the top-tier one will be March’s Bank of Japan monetary policy announcement."
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Chart was made on MT4 using iFibonacci indicator and MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator from CodeBase (free to download).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.07 10:22
USD/JPY - daily bearish (based on the article)
Daily price is on strong bearish trend located far below Ichimoku cloud.
- if the price breaks 105.54/105.24 support level to below so the bearish trend will be continuing;
- if the price breaks high last weekly bar at 107.67 to above so the secondary rally within the primary bearish trend will be started.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.13 11:51
USD/JPY - daily bearish ranging (based on the article)
Daily price is on bearish ranging below Ichimoku cloud for the 107.20 resistance level to be testing for the secondary rally to be started,
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.03.24 13:44
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/JPY (based on the article)
USD/JPY - "This past week was a volatile one with plenty of developments which saw stock markets fall and the anti-riskJapanese Yen emerge higher against its major peers. A relatively less hawkish FOMC monetary policy announcement on Wednesday fueled a US Dollar selloff across the aboard and the Yen benefited from it. But things really started heating up the following day. The week ahead will probably leave the Japanese Yen once again mostly vulnerable to external developments as opposed to domestic ones. To give an example, when Japan’s February CPI report crossed the wires at its highest since March 2017 last week, the currency failed to offer a meaningful reaction even though prices moved steadily towards the Bank of Japan’s inflation target."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.06 14:38
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and Gold: Non-Farm Payrolls
2018-04-06 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Does NFP has started change the course?
Does NFP has started change the course?
Are you talking about EUR/USD?
The direction based on the news events (to change or not to change) is estimated in the end of the trading day. So, it is too early to say about anything (if we are about H4,and D1 timeframes for example).
If the price breaks 1.2283 to above on H4 close bar so the secondary rally (without the primary bearish trend) may be started.
And nothing was changed for D1 timeframe: the price is on ranging within Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the good trend to be started:
For H1 timeframe: the breakout is going on; on open bar for now.
We need to wait when the bar is closed and new bar will be opened just to be sure about this breakout.
If price breaks Ichimoku cloud to above so it means - the reversal of the H1 price movement to the bullish market condition.
So, the end of the day/session is the time to evaluate the trend/changes related to the high impacted news events.
As to USD/JPY so the daily price is testing the resistance at 107.49 to above, and this resistance level is located near (near and above) Senkou Span line which is the border of Ichimoku cloud and the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.
It means: if the price breaks this 107.49 on D1 close bar - the daily bullish reversal will be started.