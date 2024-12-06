Forecast and levels for JPY - page 10
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.23 09:56
USD/JPY - daily bullish; 111.39 resistance is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.01 07:12
USD/JPY - daily bullish ranging near the bearish reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.13 08:25
USD/JPY: daily bullish breakout; possible weekly reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.27 08:23
USD/JPY - daily ranging near bearish rebersal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
USD/JPY: range price movement by Non-Farm Payrolls news event
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.07.12 11:17
USD/JPY - daily bullish breakout (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following custom indicators:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.01 09:24
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY and GOLD: CB Consumer Confidence
2018-07-31 15:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
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From official report :
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Dollar Index (DXY) M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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USD/JPY M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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XAU/USD M30: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.24 16:33
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index (DXY), USD/JPY and USD/CNH: United States Durable Goods Orders
2018-08-24 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From thestandard article :
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Dollar Index (DXY) M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.09.26 10:34
USD/JPY - Reversal to the Long-Term Bullish; 113.38 is the key (based on the article)
Monthly price is on bullish breakout started: the price is breaking Senkou Span line to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition.
if the price breaks 113.38 resistance level on close MN bar so the long-term bullish trend to be started, otherwise - ranging inside Ichimoku cloud waiting for direction.
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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=> ANALISA PAIR USDJPY <=
Spesialikanbakar Kangverry, 2018.09.29 13:26