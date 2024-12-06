Forecast and levels for JPY - page 12
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.28 16:10
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and Nikkei 225: United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
2019-03-28 12:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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Nikkei 225: range price movement by United States Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.10 16:09
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, USD/JPY and Dow Jones: United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2019-04-10 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Dow Jones: range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.15 09:22
USD/JPY - daily bullish; 112 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.18 15:58
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY: United States Retail Sales
2019-04-18 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From nytimes article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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GBP/USD: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Retail Sales news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.23 09:11USD/JPY - Bullish Pattern (based on the article)
We are tracking a bullish 5-3 wave pattern for USD/JPY. This is where you have a 5 wave motive wave to start a new trend followed by a three wave partial retracement.
The motive wave began on January 2, 2019 and carried to March 5, 2019. From there, a sideways flat pattern carved in three waves labeled (a)-(b)-(c). The wave structure from the May 13 low appears to be a leading diagonal pattern. If this interpretation is correct, then another large rally may begin soon.
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Chart was made on MT4 with ZUP indicator. All the information about this indicator are the following:The threads/posts
The articles
MQL5
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.04 17:11
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and NZD/USD: Federal Reserve System (Fed) Chair Powell Speech
2019-06-04 13:55 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks]
[USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks] = Speech about the Federal Reserve's policy strategy, tools, and communication practices at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
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From cnbc article :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speech news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.05 07:51
USD/JPY - strong primary bearish (based on the article)
If a break lower through it is confirmed then the Dollar will find itself in a zone of support between that point and 106.97 which is the final retracement point before the pair is looking at total negation of the entire rise."
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.06.26 16:23
USD/JPY - bearish breakdown; 107 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.04 09:53
USD/JPY - bearish triangle pattern; 106.77 is the key (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
I think that now we have to wait for the price growth and then sell USDJPY. Most TFs have a downward trend, and as the main postulate of technical analysis says, the trend is likely to continue. Good levels for sale are 108.50 and 109.00
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The chart was made on MT4 with standard indicators of Metatrader 4