Forecast and levels for JPY - page 9
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Are you talking about EUR/USD?
The direction based on the news events (to change or not to change) is estimated in the end of the trading day. So, it is too early to say about anything (if we are about H4,and D1 timeframes for example).
If the price breaks 1.2283 to above on H4 close bar so the secondary rally (without the primary bearish trend) may be started.
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What do you think? How much will change USD/JPY ?
Sophia_US, 2018.04.06 17:21
i think the daily bullish reversal has started in USDJPY
not yet; still same on D1 -
By the way, as the evaluation of high impacted news events are made on H1 timeframe in the end of the day/session, so the bearish reversal may be started (on H1) is the price breaks 106.77 support level to below on H1 close bar (on Monday) -
H1 and D1
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.17 11:04
USD/JPY - daily ranging along Senkou Span line for direction (based on the article)
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.18 09:45
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance and range price movement
2018-04-18 00:50 GMT | [JPY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[JPY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Japan Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.02 20:16
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/JPY and GOLD: FOMC Rate and Statement
2018-05-02 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] =Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.16 08:04
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-05-16 00:50 GMT | [JPY - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Japan Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: