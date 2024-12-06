Forecast and levels for JPY - page 9

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Sergey Golubev:

Are you talking about EUR/USD?

The direction based on the news events (to change or not to change) is estimated in the end of the trading day. So, it is too early to say about anything (if we are about H4,and D1 timeframes for example).


If the price breaks 1.2283 to above on H4 close bar so the secondary rally (without the primary bearish trend) may be started.

yes a bit early.it will be interesting to watch
 

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What do you think? How much will change USD/JPY ?

Sophia_US, 2018.04.06 17:21

USD/JPY

 
Sergey Golubev:

i think the daily bullish reversal has started in USDJPY
 
Indanguang Samrow Panmei:
i think the daily bullish reversal has started in USDJPY

not yet; still same on D1 - 

USDJPY

 

By the way, as the evaluation of high impacted news events are made on H1 timeframe in the end of the day/session, so the bearish reversal may be started (on H1) is the price breaks 106.77 support level to below on H1 close bar (on Monday) - 

USDJPY

 

H1 and D1


Chart USDJPY, H1, 2018.04.11 20:14 UTC, RoboForex (CY) Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Real
 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.17 11:04

USD/JPY - daily ranging along Senkou Span line for direction (based on the article)

USD/JPY Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The broader bearish view would resume on a break below the April opening range low at 105.65 that aligns closely with the daily Tenkan-Sen (26-day midpoint) at 106.06 as key support. Should the price close below these levels, it would be difficult to argue that the trend is not continuing lower and could soon press towards the long-term Fibonacci target of 104.20."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USDJPY prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USDJPY trading bias"

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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.18 09:45

USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance and range price movement 

2018-04-18 00:50 GMT | [JPY - Trade Balance]

  • past data is -0.21T
  • forecast data is 0.10T
  • actual data is 0.12T according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[JPY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 797.3 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday - up 32.1 percent on year. That exceeded expectations for 499.2 billion yen and was up sharply from 3.4 billion yen in February."

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Japan Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance news event 

USDJPY chart by Metatrader 5

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.02 20:16

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USDUSD/JPY and GOLD: FOMC Rate and Statement

2018-05-02 19:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Fed Interest Rate Decision] =Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "In view of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation."

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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

GBP/USD chart by MT5

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

USD/JPY chart by MT5

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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by Fed Interest Rate Decision news events

Gold/USD chart by MT5

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 


 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.16 08:04

USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Gross Domestic Product and range price movement 

2018-05-16 00:50 GMT | [JPY - GDP]

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)

[JPY - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Japan's gross domestic product was down 0.2 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2018, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary reading."
  • "Nominal GDP was down 0.4 percent on quarter, missing expectations for a gain of 0.1 percent following the 0.1 percent gain three months earlier."

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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by Japan Gross Domestic Product news event 

USDJPY chart by Metatrader 5

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5: 

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template. 
  • Rules to trade manually 
  • How to install

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