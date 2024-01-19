Something interesting please post here II - page 15
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to access and backtest all pairs from single EA ?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.14 07:46
The Implementation of a Multi-currency Mode in MetaTrader 5
Currently, there are a large number of developed multi-currency trading systems, indicators, and Expert Advisors. Nevertheless, the developers continue to face the specific problems of multi-currency systems development.
With the release of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal and the MQL5 programming language, we gained a new opportunity to implement a full fledged multi-currency mode and, consequently, more efficient multi-currency robots and indicators. These new opportunities will be the topic of this article.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to access and backtest all pairs from single EA ?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.14 08:00
Multi-symbol balance graph in MetaTrader 5
Just for newbies (if you are new to this website for example) - it is strongly recommended to read the following articles/posts/threads -
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1. User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 17:26Just some reminding about how to insert code to the post (for new users/newbies) -read here, and read whole the article:MQL5.community - User Memo
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with MT5, a summary !
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.12 08:23
MQL5.COMMUNITY PAYMENT SYSTEM
Internal payment system was initially created in MQL5.community for payment of fees to authors of Articles. But the community's life does not stay still, and plenty of services, useful for traders and implying commodity-money relations between two parties, has emerged on the web-site since the launch of the payment system:
The most popular payment systems WebMoney and PayPal are integrated for deposit and withdrawal. U.S. dollars are used as the currency unit. Eventually we implemented other ways of depositing to MQL5.community account: these are common plastic cards (CommerceGate), handy and rapid system not requiring additional confirmation (Neteller), and a solution oriented towards users from China (Netbanx).
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2. How to make a search on the forum/mql5 portal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.07.25 15:47
How to search:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
3. Summaries
3.1. How to Start with MT5, a summary ! (incl the previous thread:How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning)
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
3.2. All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
3.3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)
3.4. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo
3.5. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)
3.6. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)
3.7. Ichimoku
3.8. Financial and trading videos - Table of Contents
3.9. All about Calendar tab and Macro Economic Events
3.10 All about MQL5 Wizard : create robots without programming
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4. First key article:
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
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5. The second key article:
Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5
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6. How to add the broker to MT5:
6.1. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.2. MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
6.3. MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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7. Signals
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8. Market
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9. MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5
9.1. How to subscribe to VPS https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
9.2. You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172120#comment_4166892
9.3. MQL5 VPS description
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172553#comment_4185979
9.4. Monitor VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/188920#comment_4800677
9.5. Synchronize -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/211508
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10. Brokers
10.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
10.2. Help for beginners
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214904
10.3. US brokers
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12423/page500#comment_4736742
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11. Promotion:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982032
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982030
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3982036
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12. Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/203200
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13. General rules and best pratices of the Forum
13.1. Thread with the discussion
13.2. Forum rules
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14. The thread about threads: what's going around the forum everywhere
Good thread if you are looking for something new and modern (and free one)
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15. MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement thread
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16. How to subscribe to topic or invite a person into the topic - the thread
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17. I just downloaded MT5 I am not sure how to pull up Cryptos - the thread.
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18. Club of telepaths- the post in eng forum and the thread in rus thread.
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19. How to host an automated trading robot on Metatrader(how to attach EA to the chart for trading)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/238562#comment_7158340
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20. Automatic translation feature
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13348
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21. How to download free Indicator and instal it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
This is very interesting EA -
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Multi-currency night scalper - Night Scalper Multi - expert for MetaTrader 5
Settings:
MA based Currency Strength Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
When we determine that a currency pair, for instance, EURUSD is trending up, we want to know the extent to which EUR is strengthening, and USD weakening. Similarly, if CADJPY is trending down, we want to know the extent to which CAD is weakening, and JPY is strengthening.
A simple way to measure the extent of strengthening/weakening is to look across multiple pairs of currencies and add up the times where each currency play a certain role within each pair. So it'll be meaningful to know that, for example, CAD has been strengthening across all pairs that contain it, and for how many bars already.
Given that there are many currencies being trade, it will be wise to narrow down and focus on just 8 of the major ones - USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, CAD, JPY and NZD, at least for now, and the combinations of these 8 currencies will be 28 pairs.
From the above screenshot, we can easily conclude that USD is strengthening, and AUD is weakening, and thus AUDUSD is heading south with maximum momentum!
Just about drawdown -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?
Michele Lazzarini, 2014.08.09 02:16
Absolute: compared to initial balance
Maximal: largest drawdown (measured in currency)
Relative: largest relative drawdown (measured in %)
This because you can have an early drawdown big in % but not in currency.
The Maximal can hide a largest drawdown in % happened earlier.
Relative is an index of resistance to drawdowns and can be used to compare different results.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
To assess performances i find useful this expression:
Efficacy = Net Profit / Gross Profit
this can be used combined with Relative Drawdown, to assess the real reliability of a strategy:
Reliability = Efficacy / Relative Drawdown
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Maximum Drawdown
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.28 08:20
This is what I found:
...
There are many 'drawdowns' in the world:
I am not sure which kind of drawdown is used for the signals (I think, it may be 'Maximum drawdown on equity open trades' as maximum possibe drawdown) but you can read the following:
Article: What the Numbers in the Expert Testing Report Mean
Small thread: Is Relative DrawDown terminology identical to Absolute Draw Down ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something interesting please post here II
Sergey Golubev, 2017.06.09 08:18
How to use Aroon indicator (based on the article)
The indicator was developed by Tushar Chande.
The Aroon indicator is used to determine if a trading instrument is trending or not. It is also used to indicate how strong the trend is. Indicator is used to identify the beginning of a trend, the name aroon means morning or dawn. This indicator is used to identify a trend early thus its name.
The Aroon indicator has two lines
Aroon UP
Percentage of time between the start of a time period and the highest point that price has reached during that period. If price sets a new high Aroon UP will be 100. For each new high Aroon stays at 100. However, if price moves down by a certain percentage, then that percentage is subtracted from the 100 and Aroon UP starts to move down. This means that if Aroon UP stays at 100 then price is making new highs but when it starts to move down then price is not making new highs.
Aroon DOWN
Aroon DOWN is Calculated the same as Aroon UP but this time using the lowest point instead of the highest point. When a new low is set Aroon DOWN is at 100 and when a new high is set Aroon DOWN is at Zero.
Technical Analysis by Aroon Indicator - Buy Signal and exit signal
Aroon UP above 50 is a technical buy signal. Aroon UP dipping below 50 is an exit signal if you had bought the currency.
Sell Signal and Exit Signal
Aroon DOWN below 50 is a technical sell signal. Aroon UP rising above 50 is an exit signal if you had sold the currency.
Video Tutorial
Free to Download
MT5 indicators
MT4 indicators
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Oscillators
Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.19 18:05
Building and testing Aroon Trading Systems
This type of article is very helpful to you because it can be consumed in a little time than you need to do the work by yourself to find a good setup of the trading system, but you still need to work after finding what is interesting for your way to dive more and optimize until reaching to the ultimate results that can be profitable for your trading. We just try to present here trading tools that can be used individually or in combination with other tools to save you time in finding what you need to focus on and develop it more in your favor. It also provides how to code these systems to be tested in the Strategy Tester, which means you can save a lot of time by automating your testing process instead of testing manually.
We will cover the following topics in this article: