Multi-symbol balance graph in MetaTrader 5

Introduction

In one of the previous articles, we considered visualization of multi-symbol balance graphs. Since then, a lot of MQL libraries have appeared providing an ability to fully implement such a visualization in MetaTrader 5 platform without using third-party programs.

In this article, I will show a sample application with a graphical interface featuring multi-symbol balance graph and deposit drawdowns as a result of the last test. After completing the EA test, a deal history is to be written to a file. These data can then be read and displayed on the graphs.

In addition, the article presents a version of the EA, in which a multi-symbol balance graph is displayed and updated on the graphical interface right during trading, as well as during a test in visualization mode.

Developing the graphical interface

In the article "Visualizing trading strategy optimization in MetaTrader 5", we have examined in details how to include and use EasyAndFast library and how it can help in developing a graphical interface for your MQL application. Therefore, here we start with the appropriate graphical interface at once.

Let's list the elements to be used in the graphical interface.

Form for controls.

Button for updating the graphs with the results of the last test.

Multi-symbol balance graph.

Deposit drawdown graph.

Status bar for displaying additional summary information.

The code listing below provides declarations of methods for creating these elements. Method implementation is performed in a separate include file.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CWindow m_window1; CStatusBar m_status_bar; CGraph m_graph1; CGraph m_graph2; CButton m_update_graph; public : bool CreateGUI( void ); private : bool CreateWindow( const string text); bool CreateStatusBar( const int x_gap, const int y_gap); bool CreateGraph1( const int x_gap, const int y_gap); bool CreateGraph2( const int x_gap, const int y_gap); bool CreateUpdateGraph( const int x_gap, const int y_gap, const string text); }; #include "CreateGUI.mqh"

In this case, the main method of creating the graphical interface will look as follows:

bool CProgram::CreateGUI( void ) { if (!CreateWindow( "Expert panel" )) return ( false ); if (!CreateStatusBar( 1 , 23 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateGraph1( 1 , 50 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateGraph2( 1 , 159 )) return ( false ); if (!CreateUpdateGraph( 7 , 25 , "Update data" )) return ( false ); CWndEvents::CompletedGUI(); return ( true ); }

As a result, if you compile the EA now and download its graph in the terminal, the current result will look as follows:

Fig. 1. The EA graphical interface

Now, let's consider writing data to a file after the test.

Multi-symbol EA for tests

To conduct the tests, we will use MACD Sample EA from the standard delivery making it multi-symbol. The multi-symbol structure used in this version is inaccurate. With the same parameters, the result will differ depending on a symbol the test is to be performed on (selected in the tester's settings). Therefore, this EA is intended only for tests and demonstration of the results obtained within the framework of the present topic.

New possibilities for creating multi-symbol EAs will be presented in the nearest MetaTrader 5 updates. Then, it will be possible to think about developing a final and universal version for EAs of this type. If you urgently need a fast and accurate multi-symbol structure, you can try the option proposed on the forum.

Let's add one more string parameter for specifying symbols the test is to be conducted on to the external parameters:

sinput string Symbols = "EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,EURCHF" ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input int InpTakeProfit = 167 ; input int InpTrailingStop = 97 ; input int InpMACDOpenLevel = 16 ; input int InpMACDCloseLevel = 19 ; input int InpMATrendPeriod = 14 ;

Symbols are separated by commas. The program class (CProgram) implements methods for reading this parameter as well as for checking symbols and setting in the Market Watch the ones present in the server list. Alternatively, you can specify trading symbols via a preliminarily prepared list in the file as shown in the article "MQL5 Cookbook: Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor with unlimited number of parameters". Moreover, you can make several lists for a user to choose from. Such an example is provided in the article "MQL5 Cookbook: Reducing the effect of overfitting and handling the lack of quotes". It is possible to come up with many more ways to select symbols and their lists using the graphical interface. I will show a possible option in one of the following articles.

Before testing characters in the common list, we need to save them to an array. Then pass this array (source_array[]) to CProgram::CheckTradeSymbols() method. Here, in the first loop, we pass through symbols specified in the external parameters. In the second loop, we check whether this symbol is on the list on the broker server. If yes, add it to the Market Watch and the array of checked symbols.

If no symbols are detected, only the current symbol the EA is launched at is used.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void CheckTradeSymbols( string &source_array[], string &checked_array[]); }; void CProgram::CheckTradeSymbols( string &source_array[] , string &checked_array[]) { int symbols_total =:: SymbolsTotal ( false ); int size_source_array =:: ArraySize ( source_array ); for ( int i= 0 ; i<size_source_array; i++) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<symbols_total; s++) { string symbol_name=:: SymbolName (s, false ); if (symbol_name== source_array[i] ) { :: SymbolSelect (symbol_name, true ); int size_array=:: ArraySize (checked_array); :: ArrayResize (checked_array,size_array+ 1 ); checked_array[size_array]=symbol_name; break ; } } } if (:: ArraySize (checked_array)< 1 ) { :: ArrayResize (checked_array, 1 ); checked_array[ 0 ]= _Symbol ; } }

The CProgram::CheckSymbols() method is used to read an external string parameter symbols are specified in. Here, the string is split into an array using ',' as a separator. The gaps on both sides are cropped in the resulting strings. After that, the array is sent for verification to the CProgram::CheckTradeSymbols() method considered above.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : int CheckSymbols( const string symbols_enum); }; int CProgram::CheckSymbols( const string symbols_enum) { if (symbols_enum!= "" ) :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > input deal symbols: " ,symbols_enum); string symbols[]; ushort u_sep=:: StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ); :: StringSplit (symbols_enum,u_sep,symbols); int elements_total=:: ArraySize (symbols); for ( int e= 0 ; e<elements_total; e++) { :: StringTrimLeft (symbols[e]); :: StringTrimRight (symbols[e]); } :: ArrayFree (m_symbols); CheckTradeSymbols(symbols,m_symbols); return (:: ArraySize (m_symbols)); }

A file with a trading strategy class is connected to a file with the application class. CStrategy-type dynamic array is created.

#include "Strategy.mqh" class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CStrategy m_strategy[]; };

Here, we get the array of symbols and their number from the external parameter during the program initialization. Next, set the size for the strategy array by the number of symbols and initialize all strategy instances passing the symbol name to each of them.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : int m_symbols_total; }; bool CProgram::OnInitEvent( void ) { m_symbols_total=CheckSymbols(Symbols); :: ArrayResize (m_strategy,m_symbols_total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_symbols_total; i++) { if (!m_strategy[i].OnInitEvent(m_symbols[i])) return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Next, let's consider writing the last test data to a file.

Writing data to file

We will save the last test data in the general data folder of the terminals. Thus, the file will be accessible from any MetaTrader 5 platform. Specify the folder and file names in the constructor:

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : string m_last_test_report_path; }; CProgram::CProgram( void ) : m_symbols_total( 0 ) { m_last_test_report_path=:: MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "\\LastTest.csv" ; }

Let's consider CProgram::CreateSymbolBalanceReport() method used to write to a file. For working in this method (as well as in another one to be considered later), we will need symbol balance arrays.

struct CReportBalance { double m_data[]; }; class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CReportBalance m_symbol_balance[]; private : void CreateSymbolBalanceReport( void ); }; void CProgram::CreateSymbolBalanceReport( void ) { ... }

At the beginning of the method, open the file to work in the shared folder of the terminals (FILE_COMMON):

... int file_handle=:: FileOpen (m_last_test_report_path, FILE_CSV | FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Error creating file: " ,:: GetLastError ()); return ; } ...

Some auxiliary variables will be needed to form some report parameters. We will write to file the entire history of deals with data provided in the list below:

Deal time

Symbol

Type

Direction

Volume

Price

Swap

Result (profit/loss)

Drawdown

Balance. This column shows a total balance, while subsequent ones contain balances of symbols used in the test

Here, we form the first line with the data headers:

... double max_drawdown = 0.0 ; double balance = 0.0 ; string delimeter = "," ; string string_to_write = "" ; string headers= "TIME,SYMBOL,DEAL TYPE,ENTRY TYPE,VOLUME,PRICE,SWAP($),PROFIT($),DRAWDOWN(%),BALANCE" ; ...

If more than one symbol is involved, the header line should be supplemented by their names. After that, headers (first line) should be written to the file.

... int symbols_total=:: ArraySize (m_symbols); if (symbols_total> 1 ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<symbols_total; s++) :: StringAdd (headers,delimeter+m_symbols[s]); } :: FileWrite (file_handle,headers); ...

Next, we receive the entire history of deals and their number, setting array sizes:

... :: HistorySelect ( 0 , LONG_MAX ); int deals_total=:: HistoryDealsTotal (); :: ArrayResize (m_symbol_balance,symbols_total); for ( int s= 0 ; s<symbols_total; s++) :: ArrayResize (m_symbol_balance[s].m_data,deals_total); ...

In the main loop, pass along the entire history and form strings for writing to the file. When calculating profit, consider swap and commission as well. If there are more than one symbols, we pass through them in the second loop and form a balance for each symbol.

... for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals_total; i++) { if (!m_deal_info.SelectByIndex(i)) continue ; int digits=( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger (m_deal_info. Symbol (), SYMBOL_DIGITS ); balance+=m_deal_info.Profit()+m_deal_info.Swap()+m_deal_info.Commission(); :: StringConcatenate (string_to_write, :: TimeToString (m_deal_info. Time (), TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ),delimeter, m_deal_info. Symbol (),delimeter, m_deal_info.TypeDescription(),delimeter, m_deal_info.EntryDescription(),delimeter, :: DoubleToString (m_deal_info. Volume (), 2 ),delimeter, :: DoubleToString (m_deal_info.Price(),digits),delimeter, :: DoubleToString (m_deal_info.Swap(), 2 ),delimeter, :: DoubleToString (m_deal_info.Profit(), 2 ),delimeter, MaxDrawdownToString(i,balance,max_drawdown) ,delimeter, :: DoubleToString (balance, 2 )); if (symbols_total> 1 ) { for ( int s= 0 ; s<symbols_total; s++) { if (m_deal_info. Symbol ()==m_symbols[s] && m_deal_info.Profit()!= 0 ) m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[i]=m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[i- 1 ]+m_deal_info.Profit()+m_deal_info.Swap()+m_deal_info.Commission(); else { if (m_deal_info.DealType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[i]=balance; else m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[i]=m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[i- 1 ]; } :: StringAdd (string_to_write,delimeter+:: DoubleToString (m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[i], 2 )); } } :: FileWrite (file_handle,string_to_write); string_to_write= "" ; } :: FileClose (file_handle); ...

The data are written to the file string by string. The file is closed at the end of the method.

When forming strings (see the code below), the CProgram::MaxDrawdownToString() method is used to write to the file for calculating the total balance drawdown. During its first call, the drawdown is equal to zero. The current balance is saved as the local maximum/minimum. During the following method calls, a drawdown is calculated by previous values and the local maximum is updated if the balance exceeds the saved one. Otherwise, the local minimum is updated and zero value (empty string) is returned.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : string MaxDrawdownToString( const int deal_number, const double balance, double &max_drawdown); }; string CProgram::MaxDrawdownToString( const int deal_number, const double balance, double &max_drawdown) { string str= "" ; static double max= 0.0 ; static double min= 0.0 ; if (deal_number== 0 ) { max_drawdown= 0.0 ; max=balance; min=balance; } else { if (balance>max) { max_drawdown= 100 -((min/max)* 100 ); max=balance; min=balance; } else { max_drawdown= 0.0 ; min= fmin (min,balance); } } str=(max_drawdown== 0 )? "" : :: DoubleToString (max_drawdown, 2 ); return (str); }

The file structure allows opening it in Excel (see the screenshot below):





Fig. 2. Report file structure in Excel

As a result, the call of the CProgram::CreateSymbolBalanceReport() method for preparing a test report is performed at the end of the test:

double CProgram::OnTesterEvent( void ) { if (:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ) && !:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_OPTIMIZATION ) && !:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_VISUAL_MODE ) && !:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_FRAME_MODE )) { CreateSymbolBalanceReport(); } return ( 0.0 ); }

Now, let's consider reading the report data.

Extracting data from file

After all we have implemented above, each EA check in the strategy tetser ends with writing a report to a file. Next, let's consider the methods used to read data from the report. First, we need to read the file and insert its contents to the array to work with it conveniently. To achieve this, we use CProgram::ReadFileToArray() method. Here we open the file the trade history at the end of the EA test was written to. In the loop, read the file till the last string and fill in the array with source data.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : string m_source_data[]; private : bool ReadFileToArray( const int file_handle); }; bool CProgram::ReadFileToArray( const int file_handle) { int file_handle=:: FileOpen (m_last_test_report_path, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_COMMON ); if (file_handle== INVALID_HANDLE ) return ( false ); :: ArrayFree (m_source_data); while (!:: FileIsEnding (file_handle)) { int size=:: ArraySize (m_source_data); :: ArrayResize (m_source_data,size+ 1 ,RESERVE); m_source_data[size]=:: FileReadString (file_handle); } :: FileClose (file_handle); return ( true ); }

We will need the auxiliary CProgram::GetStartIndex() method for defining the BALANCE column index. You can pass to it the dynamic array for the elements of the string split using ',' separator and header string as arguments. In this string, the search for a column name is performed.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : bool GetBalanceIndex( const string headers); }; bool CProgram::GetBalanceIndex( const string headers) { string str_elements[]; ushort u_sep=:: StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ); :: StringSplit (headers,u_sep,str_elements); int elements_total=:: ArraySize (str_elements); for ( int e=elements_total- 1 ; e>= 0 ; e--) { string str=str_elements[e]; :: StringToUpper (str); if (str== "BALANCE" ) { m_balance_index=e; break ; } } if (m_balance_index== WRONG_VALUE ) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > In the report file, there is no heading \'BALANCE\' ! " ); return ( false ); } return ( true ); }

Deal numbers are displayed by X axis on both graphs. The range of dates will be displayed in the balance graph footer as an extra info. The CProgram::GetDateRange() method is implemented for defining the start and end dates of the trade history. Two string variables are passed to it by reference to the start and end dates of the trade history.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void GetDateRange( string &from_date, string &to_date); }; void CProgram::GetDateRange( string &from_date, string &to_date) { int strings_total=:: ArraySize (m_source_data); if (strings_total< 3 ) return ; string str_elements[]; ushort u_sep=:: StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ); :: StringSplit (m_source_data[ 1 ],u_sep,str_elements); from_date=str_elements[ 0 ]; :: StringSplit (m_source_data[strings_total- 1 ],u_sep,str_elements); to_date=str_elements[ 0 ]; }

The CProgram::GetReportDataToArray() and CProgram::AddDrawDown() methods are used to get balance and drawdown data. The second one called in the first one and its code is very short (see the listing below). The trade index and drawdown value are passed here. The index and the value are inserted into the appropriate arrays, whose values are then displayed on the graph. The drawn value is saved to m_dd_y[], while the index to display this value on is saved to m_dd_x[]. Thus, the graphs based on indices with no values will display nothing (empty values).

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : double m_dd_x[]; double m_dd_y[]; private : void AddDrawDown( const int index, const double drawdown); }; void CProgram::AddDrawDown( const int index, const double drawdown) { int size=:: ArraySize (m_dd_y); :: ArrayResize (m_dd_y,size+ 1 ,RESERVE); :: ArrayResize (m_dd_x,size+ 1 ,RESERVE); m_dd_y[size] =drawdown; m_dd_x[size] =( double )index; }

Array sizes and the number of series for the balance graph are first defined in the CProgram::GetReportDataToArray() method. Then initialize the header array. After that, string elements by separator are retrieved in a loop string by string, and the data is placed to the drawdown and balance arrays.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : int GetReportDataToArray( string &headers[]); }; int CProgram::GetReportDataToArray( string &headers[]) { string str_elements[]; ushort u_sep=:: StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ); :: StringSplit (m_source_data[ 0 ],u_sep,str_elements); int strings_total =:: ArraySize (m_source_data); int elements_total =:: ArraySize (str_elements); :: ArrayFree (m_dd_y); :: ArrayFree (m_dd_x); int curves_total=elements_total-m_balance_index; curves_total=(curves_total< 3 )? 1 : curves_total; :: ArrayResize (headers,curves_total); :: ArrayResize (m_symbol_balance,curves_total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<curves_total; i++) :: ArrayResize (m_symbol_balance[i].m_data,strings_total,RESERVE); if (curves_total> 2 ) { for ( int i= 0 ,e=m_balance_index; e<elements_total; e++,i++) headers[i]=str_elements[e]; } else headers[ 0 ]=str_elements[m_balance_index]; for ( int i= 1 ; i<strings_total; i++) { :: StringSplit (m_source_data[i],u_sep,str_elements); if (str_elements[m_balance_index- 1 ]!= "" ) AddDrawDown(i, double (str_elements[m_balance_index- 1 ])); if (curves_total> 2 ) for ( int b= 0 ,e=m_balance_index; e<elements_total; e++,b++) m_symbol_balance[b].m_data[i]= double (str_elements[e]); else m_symbol_balance[ 0 ].m_data[i]= double (str_elements[m_balance_index]); } for ( int i= 0 ; i<curves_total; i++) m_symbol_balance[i].m_data[ 0 ]=(strings_total< 2 )? 0 : m_symbol_balance[i].m_data[ 1 ]; return (curves_total); }

Next, we will consider how to display obtained data on the graphs.

Displaying data on the graphs

The auxiliary methods considered in the previous section are called at the start of the CProgram::UpdateBalanceGraph() method for updating the balance graph. Then the current series are removed from the graph, since the number of symbols participating in the last test may change. Then add the new balance data series in the loop by the current number of symbols defined in the CProgram::GetReportDataToArray() method and define the minimum and maximum values by Y axis.

Here, we also memorize the size of the series and scale spacing by X axis in the class fields. These values are also needed for formatting the drawdown graph. Indents for graph extreme points equal to 5% are calculated for Y axis. As a result, all these values are applied to the balance graph, while the graph is updated for displaying the recent changes.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : double m_data_total; double m_default_step; private : void UpdateBalanceGraph( void ); }; void CProgram::UpdateBalanceGraph( void ) { string from_date= NULL ,to_date= NULL ; GetDateRange(from_date,to_date); if (!GetBalanceIndex(m_source_data[ 0 ])) return ; string headers[]; int curves_total=GetReportDataToArray(headers); CColorGenerator m_generator; CGraphic *graph=m_graph1.GetGraphicPointer(); int total=graph.CurvesTotal(); for ( int i=total- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) graph.CurveRemoveByIndex(i); double y_max= 0.0 ,y_min=m_symbol_balance[ 0 ].m_data[ 0 ]; for ( int i= 0 ; i<curves_total; i++) { y_max=:: fmax (y_max,m_symbol_balance[i].m_data[:: ArrayMaximum (m_symbol_balance[i].m_data)]); y_min=:: fmin (y_min,m_symbol_balance[i].m_data[:: ArrayMinimum (m_symbol_balance[i].m_data)]); CCurve *curve=graph.CurveAdd(m_symbol_balance[i].m_data,m_generator.Next(),CURVE_LINES,headers[i]); } m_data_total =:: ArraySize (m_symbol_balance[ 0 ].m_data)- 1 ; m_default_step =(m_data_total< 10 )? 1 : :: MathFloor (m_data_total/ 5.0 ); double range =:: fabs (y_max-y_min); double offset =range* 0.05 ; graph.CurveGetByIndex( 0 ).Color(:: ColorToARGB ( clrCornflowerBlue )); CAxis *x_axis=graph.XAxis(); x_axis.AutoScale( false ); x_axis.Min( 0 ); x_axis.Max(m_data_total); x_axis.MaxGrace( 0 ); x_axis.MinGrace( 0 ); x_axis.DefaultStep(m_default_step); x_axis.Name(from_date+ " - " +to_date); CAxis *y_axis=graph.YAxis(); y_axis.AutoScale( false ); y_axis.Min(y_min-offset); y_axis.Max(y_max+offset); y_axis.MaxGrace( 0 ); y_axis.MinGrace( 0 ); y_axis.DefaultStep(range/ 10.0 ); graph.CurvePlotAll(); graph.Update(); }

The CProgram::UpdateDrawdownGraph() method is used to update the drawdown graph. Since the data are already calculated in the CProgram::UpdateBalanceGraph() method, here we should simply apply them to the graph and refresh it.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void UpdateDrawdownGraph( void ); }; void CProgram::UpdateDrawdownGraph( void ) { CGraphic *graph=m_graph2.GetGraphicPointer(); CCurve *curve=graph.CurveGetByIndex( 0 ); curve.Update(m_dd_x,m_dd_y); curve.PointsFill( false ); curve.PointsSize( 6 ); curve.PointsType(POINT_CIRCLE); CAxis *x_axis=graph.XAxis(); x_axis.AutoScale( false ); x_axis.Min( 0 ); x_axis.Max(m_data_total); x_axis.MaxGrace( 0 ); x_axis.MinGrace( 0 ); x_axis.DefaultStep(m_default_step); graph.CalculateMaxMinValues(); graph.CurvePlotAll(); graph.Update(); }

The CProgram::UpdateBalanceGraph() and CProgram::UpdateDrawdownGraph() methods are called in the CProgram::UpdateGraphs() method. Before calling them, the CProgram::ReadFileToArray() method is called first. It receives data from the file with the EA last test results.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void UpdateGraphs( void ); }; void CProgram::UpdateGraphs( void ) { if (!ReadFileToArray()) { :: Print ( __FUNCTION__ , " > Could not open the test results file!" ); return ; } UpdateBalanceGraph(); UpdateDrawdownGraph(); }

Displaying the obtained results

To display the results of the last test on the interface graphs, click a single button. The appropriate event is processed in CProgram::OnEvent() method:

void CProgram::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CLICK_BUTTON) { if (lparam==m_update_graph.Id()) { UpdateGraphs(); return ; } return ; } }

If the EA has already been tested before clicking the button, we will see something like this:

Fig. 3. The EA's last test result

Thus, if the EA has been uploaded on the graph, you immediately see the changes on the multi-symbol balance graph, while viewing multiple tests results after parameter optimization.

Multi-symbol balance graph during trading and tests

Now, let's consider the second EA version, in which the multi-symbol balance graph is displayed and updated during trading.

The graphical interface remains almost the same as in the above version. The only difference is that the refresh button is replaced with a drop-down calendar allowing you to specify a date, from which the trading result is displayed on the graphs.

We will check the history change by the arrival of the event in the OnTrade() method. The CProgram::IsLastDealTicket() method is used to ensure that a new deal has been added to the history. In this method, we will get history from the time saved in the memory after the last call. Then, check the tickets of the last deal and the ticket saved in memory. If the tickets are different, update the saved ticket and the last trade time for the next check, and get 'true' property informing that the history has changed.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : datetime m_last_deal_time; ulong m_last_deal_ticket; private : bool IsLastDealTicket( void ); }; CProgram::CProgram( void ) : m_last_deal_time( NULL ), m_last_deal_ticket( WRONG_VALUE ) { } bool CProgram::IsLastDealTicket( void ) { if (!:: HistorySelect (m_last_deal_time, LONG_MAX )) return ( false ); int total_deals=:: HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i=total_deals- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--) { ulong deal_ticket=:: HistoryDealGetTicket (i); if (deal_ticket==m_last_deal_ticket) return ( false ); else { datetime deal_time=( datetime ):: HistoryDealGetInteger (deal_ticket, DEAL_TIME ); m_last_deal_time =deal_time; m_last_deal_ticket =deal_ticket; return ( true ); } } return ( false ); }

Before going through the deal history and filling arrays with data, we should define what symbols are in the history and what their number is to set the size of arrays. To achieve this, we use the CProgram::GetHistorySymbols() method. Before calling it, select history in the desired range. Then, add symbols found in history to the string. To ensure that the symbols are not repeated, check for the specified sub-string. After that, add the symbols detected in history to the array and get the number of symbols.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : string m_symbols_name[]; private : int GetHistorySymbols( void ); }; int CProgram::GetHistorySymbols( void ) { string check_symbols= "" ; int deals_total=:: HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals_total; i++) { if (!m_deal_info.SelectByIndex(i)) continue ; if (m_deal_info. Symbol ()== "" ) continue ; if (:: StringFind (check_symbols,m_deal_info. Symbol (), 0 )==- 1 ) :: StringAdd (check_symbols,(check_symbols== "" )? m_deal_info. Symbol () : "," +m_deal_info. Symbol ()); } ushort u_sep=:: StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ); int symbols_total=:: StringSplit (check_symbols,u_sep,m_symbols_name); return (symbols_total); }

To get a multi-symbol balance, call the CProgram::GetHistorySymbolsBalance() method: class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void GetHistorySymbolsBalance( void ); }; void CProgram::GetHistorySymbolsBalance( void ) { ... } Here we should get the initial account balance at the very beginning. Get the history for the very first trade. It will be used as the initial balance. It is assumed that it is possible to specify a date in the calendar trading results are displayed from. Therefore, select the history again. Then, use the CProgram::GetHistorySymbols() method to get symbols in the selected history and their number. After that, set the size of the arrays. Define the start and end dates for displaying the history result range. ... :: HistorySelect ( 0 , LONG_MAX ); double balance=(m_deal_info.SelectByIndex( 0 ))? m_deal_info.Profit() : 0 ; :: HistorySelect (m_from_trade.SelectedDate(), LONG_MAX ); int symbols_total=GetHistorySymbols(); :: ArrayFree (m_dd_x); :: ArrayFree (m_dd_y); :: ArrayResize (m_symbols_balance,(symbols_total> 1 )? symbols_total+ 1 : 1 ); int deals_total=:: HistoryDealsTotal (); for ( int s= 0 ; s<=symbols_total; s++) { if (symbols_total< 2 && s> 0 ) break ; :: ArrayResize (m_symbols_balance[s].m_data,deals_total); :: ArrayInitialize (m_symbols_balance[s].m_data, 0 ); } int balances_total=:: ArraySize (m_symbols_balance); m_begin_date =(m_deal_info.SelectByIndex( 0 ))? m_deal_info. Time () : m_from_trade.SelectedDate(); m_end_date =(m_deal_info.SelectByIndex(deals_total- 1 ))? m_deal_info. Time () : :: TimeCurrent (); ...

Symbol and drawdown balances are calculated in the next loop. Obtained data are placed to the arrays. The methods described in the previous sections are also used here to calculate the drawdown.

... double max_drawdown= 0.0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<deals_total; i++) { if (!m_deal_info.SelectByIndex(i)) continue ; if (i== 0 && m_deal_info.DealType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) balance= 0 ; if (m_deal_info. Time ()>=m_from_trade.SelectedDate()) { balance+=m_deal_info.Profit()+m_deal_info.Swap()+m_deal_info.Commission(); m_symbols_balance[ 0 ].m_data[i]=balance; if (MaxDrawdownToString(i,balance,max_drawdown)!= "" ) AddDrawDown(i,max_drawdown); } if (symbols_total< 2 ) continue ; if (m_deal_info. Time ()<m_from_trade.SelectedDate()) continue ; for ( int s= 1 ; s<balances_total; s++) { int prev_i=i- 1 ; if (prev_i< 0 || m_deal_info.DealType()== DEAL_TYPE_BALANCE ) { m_symbols_balance[s].m_data[i]=balance; continue ; } if (m_deal_info. Symbol ()==m_symbols_name[s- 1 ] && m_deal_info.Profit()!= 0 ) { m_symbols_balance[s].m_data[i]=m_symbols_balance[s].m_data[prev_i]+m_deal_info.Profit()+m_deal_info.Swap()+m_deal_info.Commission(); } else m_symbols_balance[s].m_data[i]=m_symbols_balance[s].m_data[prev_i]; } } ...

The data are added to graphs and updated using the CProgram::UpdateBalanceGraph() and CProgram::UpdateDrawdownGraph() methods. Their code is almost identical to the one in the first EA version considered in the previous sections, therefore let's move to calling them at once.

First, these methods are called when creating a graphical interface, so that users immediately see a deal result. After that, the graphs are updated when receiving trading events in the OnTrade() method.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void UpdateBalanceGraph( const bool update= false ); void UpdateDrawdownGraph( void ); }; void CProgram::OnTradeEvent( void ) { UpdateBalanceGraph(); UpdateDrawdownGraph(); }

In addition, in the graphical interface, users can specify the date the balance graphs are to be built from. To forcibly refresh the graph without checking the last deal ticket, pass true to the CProgram::UpdateBalanceGraph() method.

Event of changing the date in the calendar (ON_CHANGE_DATE) is processed the following way:

void CProgram::OnEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id== CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +ON_CHANGE_DATE) { if (lparam==m_from_trade.Id()) { UpdateBalanceGraph( true ); UpdateDrawdownGraph(); m_from_trade.ChangeComboBoxCalendarState(); } return ; } }

Below, you can see how it works in the tester in visualization mode:

Fig. 4. Displaying the tester result in the visualization mode

Visualizing reports from the Signals service

As another supplement that can be useful for users, we will create an EA enabling visualization of the trading results from reports in the Signals service.

Go to a page of a necessary signal and select "Trading history":





Fig. 5. Signal trading history

The link for downloading the CSV file with trade history can be found below the list:





Fig. 6. Exporting trade history to the CSV file

These files for the current EA implementation should be placed to \MQL5\Files. Add one external parameters to the EA. It will show the name of the report file, the data of which should be visualized on the graphs.

input string PathToFile= "" ; ...





Fig. 7. External parameter for specifying the report file

The graphical interface of this EA version contains only two graphs. When launching the EA on the terminal chart, it attempts opening the file specified in the settings. If no such file is found, the program displays a message in the Journal. The set of methods here is about the same as in the versions described above. There are minor differences in some places, but the main principle is the same. Let's consider only the methods where the approach has considerably changed.

So, the file has been read and the strings from it have been placed to the array for source data. Now, you need to distribute this data into a two-dimensional array, as it is done in tables. This is necessary for convenient data sorting by trade open time from the earliest to the latest one. We need a separate array of arrays for this.

struct CReportTable { string m_rows[]; }; class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : CReportTable m_columns[]; uint m_rows_total; uint m_columns_total; }; CProgram::CProgram( void ) : m_rows_total( 0 ), m_columns_total( 0 ) { ... }

The following methods are needed for sorting the array of arrays:

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : void QuickSort( uint beg, uint end, uint column); bool CheckSortCondition( uint column_index, uint row_index, const string check_value, const bool direction); void Swap( uint r1, uint r2); };

All these methods were thoroughly discussed in one of the previous articles.

All basic operations are performed in the CProgram::GetData() method. Let us dwell on it in more detail.

class CProgram : public CWndEvents { private : int GetData( void ); }; int CProgram::GetData( void ) { ... }

First, let's define the number of strings and string elements by ';' separator. Then get symbol names present in the report and their number in a separate array. After that, prepare the arrays and fill them with report data.

... string str_elements[]; ushort u_sep=:: StringGetCharacter ( ";" , 0 ); :: StringSplit (m_source_data[ 0 ],u_sep,str_elements); int strings_total =:: ArraySize (m_source_data); int elements_total =:: ArraySize (str_elements); if ((m_symbols_total=GetHistorySymbols())== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; :: ArrayFree (m_dd_y); :: ArrayFree (m_dd_x); :: ArrayResize (m_columns,elements_total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<elements_total; i++) :: ArrayResize (m_columns[i].m_rows,strings_total- 1 ); for ( int r= 0 ; r<strings_total- 1 ; r++) { :: StringSplit (m_source_data[r+ 1 ],u_sep,str_elements); for ( int c= 0 ; c<elements_total; c++) m_columns[c].m_rows[r]=str_elements[c]; } ...

All is ready for data sorting. Here, we need to set the size of symbol balance arrays before filling them:

... m_rows_total =strings_total- 1 ; m_columns_total =elements_total; QuickSort( 0 ,m_rows_total- 1 , 0 ); :: ArrayResize (m_symbol_balance,m_symbols_total); for ( int i= 0 ; i<m_symbols_total; i++) :: ArrayResize (m_symbol_balance[i].m_data,m_rows_total); ...

Then, fill the total balance and drawdowns array. All trades related to replenishing a deposit are skipped.

... double balance = 0.0 ; double max_drawdown = 0.0 ; for ( uint i= 0 ; i<m_rows_total; i++) { if (i== 0 ) { balance+=( double )m_columns[elements_total- 1 ].m_rows[i]; m_symbol_balance[ 0 ].m_data[i]=balance; } else { if (m_columns[ 1 ].m_rows[i]== "Balance" ) m_symbol_balance[ 0 ].m_data[i]=m_symbol_balance[ 0 ].m_data[i- 1 ]; else { balance+=( double )m_columns[elements_total- 1 ].m_rows[i]+( double )m_columns[elements_total- 2 ].m_rows[i]+( double )m_columns[elements_total- 3 ].m_rows[i]; m_symbol_balance[ 0 ].m_data[i]=balance; } } if (MaxDrawdownToString(i,balance,max_drawdown)!= "" ) AddDrawDown(i,max_drawdown); } ...

Then fill in balance arrays for each symbol.

... for ( int s= 1 ; s<m_symbols_total; s++) { balance=m_symbol_balance[ 0 ].m_data[ 0 ]; m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[ 0 ]=balance; for ( uint r= 0 ; r<m_rows_total; r++) { if (m_symbols_name[s]!=m_columns[m_symbol_index].m_rows[r]) { if (r> 0 ) m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[r]=m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[r- 1 ]; continue ; } if (( double )m_columns[elements_total- 1 ].m_rows[r]!= 0 ) { balance+=( double )m_columns[elements_total- 1 ].m_rows[r]+( double )m_columns[elements_total- 2 ].m_rows[r]+( double )m_columns[elements_total- 3 ].m_rows[r]; m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[r]=balance; } else m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[r]=m_symbol_balance[s].m_data[r- 1 ]; } } ...

After that, the data are displayed on the graphs of the graphical interface. Several examples from various signal providers are displayed below:

Fig. 8. Displaying the results (example 1)

Fig. 9. Displaying the results (example 2)

Fig. 10. Displaying the results (example 3)

Fig. 11. Displaying the results (example 4)

Conclusion

The article displays the modern version of an MQL application for viewing multi-symbol balance graphs. Previously, you had to use third-party programs to get this result. Now everything can be implemented only with MQL without leaving MetaTrader 5.

Below, you can download the files for testing and detailed study of the code provided in the article.