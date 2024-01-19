Something interesting please post here II - page 14

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Sergey Golubev:

This is the interesting EA for MT4  - 

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Quantum 103 - expert for MetaTrader 4



Grid advisor on pending orders, indicators are not used. Control of the Expert Advisor is possible with a graphical button. The Expert Advisor automatically turns off after the end of its working time, deletes all pending orders and forcibly closes all open positions, when the graphic button is clicked, the same thing happens or the Expert Advisor is restarted.


It now make sense why Lurii Tokman once said that he doesn't publish signal of his account.

Thanks Lurii Tokman.

 

Interesting scripts were found (for MT5):

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Pending orders UP - script for MetaTrader 5

The "Pending orders UP" script sets a grid of orders above the current price.

Input Parameters

  • Gap for pending orders UP from the current price (in pips) - the distance from the current price to place the first pending order.
  • Step between orders UP (in pips) - distance between pending orders.
  • Type of pending orders UP - the type of the pending order (can be either Buy Stop or Sell Limit).
  • UP quantity - the number of orders to be placed.
  • Lots - the volume of each order.
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value. 
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Pending orders DOWN - script for MetaTrader 5
The "Pending orders DOWN" script sets a grid of orders below the current price.

Input Parameters
  • Gap for pending orders DOWN from the current price (in pips) - the distance from the current price to place the first pending order.
  • Step between orders DOWN (in pips) - distance between pending orders.
  • Type of pending orders DOWN - the type of the pending order (can be either Buy Limit or Sell Stop).
  • DOWN quantity - the number of orders to be placed.
  • Lots - the volume of each order.
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value.

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Sergey Golubev:

Interesting scripts were found (for MT5):

----------------
Pending orders UP - script for MetaTrader 5

The "Pending orders UP" script sets a grid of orders above the current price.

Input Parameters

  • Gap for pending orders UP from the current price (in pips) - the distance from the current price to place the first pending order.
  • Step between orders UP (in pips) - distance between pending orders.
  • Type of pending orders UP - the type of the pending order (can be either Buy Stop or Sell Limit).
  • UP quantity - the number of orders to be placed.
  • Lots - the volume of each order.
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value. 
----------------
Pending orders DOWN - script for MetaTrader 5
The "Pending orders DOWN" script sets a grid of orders below the current price.

Input Parameters
  • Gap for pending orders DOWN from the current price (in pips) - the distance from the current price to place the first pending order.
  • Step between orders DOWN (in pips) - distance between pending orders.
  • Type of pending orders DOWN - the type of the pending order (can be either Buy Limit or Sell Stop).
  • DOWN quantity - the number of orders to be placed.
  • Lots - the volume of each order.
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value.

----------------




 

As a result (for the about one hour using those scripts) - 



Files:
grid0412.zip  13 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

Interesting scripts were found (for MT5):

----------------
Pending orders UP - script for MetaTrader 5

The "Pending orders UP" script sets a grid of orders above the current price.

Input Parameters

  • Gap for pending orders UP from the current price (in pips) - the distance from the current price to place the first pending order.
  • Step between orders UP (in pips) - distance between pending orders.
  • Type of pending orders UP - the type of the pending order (can be either Buy Stop or Sell Limit).
  • UP quantity - the number of orders to be placed.
  • Lots - the volume of each order.
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value. 
----------------
Pending orders DOWN - script for MetaTrader 5
The "Pending orders DOWN" script sets a grid of orders below the current price.

Input Parameters
  • Gap for pending orders DOWN from the current price (in pips) - the distance from the current price to place the first pending order.
  • Step between orders DOWN (in pips) - distance between pending orders.
  • Type of pending orders DOWN - the type of the pending order (can be either Buy Limit or Sell Stop).
  • DOWN quantity - the number of orders to be placed.
  • Lots - the volume of each order.
  • Stop Loss (in pips) - Stop Loss value.
  • Take Profit (in pips) - Take Profit value.

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So, this is the statement for today - 



Files:
grid2.zip  14 kb
 

And this is the settings which I used for the first script and the second script - 


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Just my opinion trading using those scripts: it is necessary to monitor the trades to start those scripts in right time for the right pairs and to stop/delete all pending orders in right time too.

 

Interesting article was published - 

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Comparing speeds of self-caching indicators


Suppose that we have suddenly got bored with the classic MQL5 access to indicators. Let's compare the access speed with alternative options. For example, we can compare it with access to indicators in MQL4 style with and without caching. Ideas about MQL4-style access have been derived from the article "LifeHack for traders: Fast food made of indicators" and improved along the way.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to access and backtest all pairs from single EA ?

Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.14 07:21

Creating a Multi-Currency Multi-System Expert Advisor 


Just imagine your a single EA trades simultaneously on several dozens of trading strategies, on all of the available instruments, and on all of the possible time frames!  In addition, the EA is easily tested in the tester, and for all of the strategies, included in its composition, has one or several working systems of money management.

So, here are the main tasks that we will need to solve:

  1. The EA needs to trade on the basis of several trading systems at the same time. In addition, it must equally easily trade on a single, as well as on multiple trading systems;
  2. All of the trading system, implemented in the EA, must not conflict with each other. Each trading system must handle only it own contribution to the total net position, and only its own orders;
  3. Each system should be equally easy to trade with on a single time-frame of the instrument, as well as on all time-frames at once.
  4. Each systems should be equally easy to trade with on a single trading instrument, as well as on all of the available instruments at once.

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