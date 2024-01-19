Something interesting please post here II - page 14
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This is the interesting EA for MT4 -
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Quantum 103 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Grid advisor on pending orders, indicators are not used. Control of the Expert Advisor is possible with a graphical button. The Expert Advisor automatically turns off after the end of its working time, deletes all pending orders and forcibly closes all open positions, when the graphic button is clicked, the same thing happens or the Expert Advisor is restarted.
It now make sense why Lurii Tokman once said that he doesn't publish signal of his account.
Thanks Lurii Tokman.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2017.05.18 23:58
Renko Bars displaying on chart.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/18245
Interesting scripts were found (for MT5):
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Pending orders UP - script for MetaTrader 5
The "Pending orders UP" script sets a grid of orders above the current price.
Input Parameters
Pending orders DOWN - script for MetaTrader 5
Input Parameters
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Interesting scripts were found (for MT5):
----------------
Pending orders UP - script for MetaTrader 5
The "Pending orders UP" script sets a grid of orders above the current price.
Input Parameters
Pending orders DOWN - script for MetaTrader 5
Input Parameters
----------------
As a result (for the about one hour using those scripts) -
Interesting scripts were found (for MT5):
----------------
Pending orders UP - script for MetaTrader 5
The "Pending orders UP" script sets a grid of orders above the current price.
Input Parameters
Pending orders DOWN - script for MetaTrader 5
Input Parameters
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So, this is the statement for today -
And this is the settings which I used for the first script and the second script -
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Just my opinion trading using those scripts: it is necessary to monitor the trades to start those scripts in right time for the right pairs and to stop/delete all pending orders in right time too.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2018.01.30 16:07
Where Do I start from?
Interesting article was published -
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Comparing speeds of self-caching indicators
Suppose that we have suddenly got bored with the classic MQL5 access to indicators. Let's compare the access speed with alternative options. For example, we can compare it with access to indicators in MQL4 style with and without caching. Ideas about MQL4-style access have been derived from the article "LifeHack for traders: Fast food made of indicators" and improved along the way.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to access and backtest all pairs from single EA ?
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.14 07:21
Creating a Multi-Currency Multi-System Expert Advisor
Just imagine your a single EA trades simultaneously on several dozens of trading strategies, on all of the available instruments, and on all of the possible time frames! In addition, the EA is easily tested in the tester, and for all of the strategies, included in its composition, has one or several working systems of money management.
So, here are the main tasks that we will need to solve: