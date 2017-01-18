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Multi-currency night scalper - Night Scalper Multi - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The Night Scalper Multi multi-currency night scalper trades until 0 am terminal time within a narrow range (r), determined using the Bollinger Bands indicator.
BBHandle=iBands(symb,0,per,0,dev,0); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,1,0,1,up); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,2,0,1,dn); double r=up[0]-dn[0];
Position is opened after the hour specified in Start, and if there are no open positions on the symbol.
if(CountTrades(symb)<1 && TimeCurrent()>StringToTime(s))
Buy, if price is lower than the lower boundary of Bollinger Bands and channel is smaller than the range specified in the Razmah variable.
if(Ask<dn[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,0,Lot,Ask,Ask-stop*_Point,Ask+take*_Point);
Sell, if price is above the upper boundary of Bollinger Bands and channel is smaller than the range specified in the Razmah variable.
if(Bid>up[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,1,Lot,Bid,Bid+stop*_Point,Bid-take*_Point);
Positions are closed by stop losses or force-closed after 0 am.
else if(CountTrades(symb)>0 && TimeCurrent()<StringToTime(s)) CloseAll(symb);
Trades with the help of the SymbolTrade function and uses the СTrade class:
void SymbolTrade(string symb,int stop,int take,int per,double dev,double razmah,int start) { string s=(string)start+":00"; double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(symb,SYMBOL_ASK); double Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(symb,SYMBOL_BID); BBHandle=iBands(symb,0,per,0,dev,0); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,1,0,1,up); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,2,0,1,dn); double r=up[0]-dn[0]; if(CountTrades(symb)<1 && TimeCurrent()>StringToTime(s)) { if(Ask<dn[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,0,Lot,Ask,Ask-stop*_Point,Ask+take*_Point); if(Bid>up[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,1,Lot,Bid,Bid+stop*_Point,Bid-take*_Point); } else if(CountTrades(symb)>0 && TimeCurrent()<StringToTime(s)) CloseAll(symb); }
Trade operations are performed on new bar.
if(bars!=Bars(NULL,0)) { if(Symbol1!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol1,StopLoss1,TakeProfit1,BBPeriod1,BBDev1,Razmah1,Start1); if(Symbol2!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol2,StopLoss2,TakeProfit2,BBPeriod2,BBDev2,Razmah2,Start2); if(Symbol3!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol3,StopLoss3,TakeProfit3,BBPeriod3,BBDev3,Razmah3,Start3); ... } bars=Bars(NULL,0);
Settings:
input string Symbol1 = "USDCAD"; // Symbol1 Name input int StopLoss1 = 370; // StopLoss1 input int TakeProfit1 = 20; // TakeProfit1 input int BBPeriod1 = 40; // Bands Period1 input double BBDev1 = 1; // Bands Deviation1 input double Razmah1 = 450; // Bands Deviation1 in Points input int Start1 = 19; // Start Time1 input string Symbol2 = "GBPUSD"; // Symbol2 Name input int StopLoss2 = 450; // StopLoss2 input int TakeProfit2 = 80; // TakeProfit2 input int BBPeriod2 = 8; // Bands Period2 input double BBDev2 = 1; // Bands Deviation2 input double Razmah2 = 200; // Bands Deviation2 in Points input int Start2 = 20; // Start Time2 input string Symbol3 = "NZDUSD"; // Symbol3 Name input int StopLoss3 = 410; // StopLoss3 input int TakeProfit3 = 40; // TakeProfit3 input int BBPeriod3 = 4; // Bands Period3 input double BBDev3 = 1.2; // Bands Deviation3 input double Razmah3 = 450; // Bands Deviation3 in Points input int Start3 = 19; // Start Time3 input string Symbol4 = ""; // Symbol4 Name input int StopLoss4 = 500; // StopLoss4 input int TakeProfit4 = 40; // TakeProfit4 input int BBPeriod4 = 24; // Bands Period4 input double BBDev4 = 1; // Bands Deviation4 input double Razmah4 = 200; // Bands Deviation4 in Points input int Start4 = 20; // Start Time4 input string Symbol5 = ""; // Symbol5 Name input int StopLoss5 = 500; // StopLoss5 input int TakeProfit5 = 40; // TakeProfit5 input int BBPeriod5 = 24; // Bands Period5 input double BBDev5 = 1; // Bands Deviation5 input double Razmah5 = 200; // Bands Deviation5 in Points input int Start5 = 20; // Start Time5 input string Symbol6 = ""; // Symbol6 Name input int StopLoss6 = 500; // StopLoss6 input int TakeProfit6 = 40; // TakeProfit6 input int BBPeriod6 = 24; // Bands Period6 input double BBDev6 = 1; // Bands Deviation6 input double Razmah6 = 200; // Bands Deviation6 in Points input int Start6 = 20; // Start Time6 input string Symbol7 = ""; // Symbol7 Name input int StopLoss7 = 500; // StopLoss7 input int TakeProfit7 = 40; // TakeProfit7 input int BBPeriod7 = 24; // Bands Period7 input double BBDev7 = 1; // Bands Deviation7 input double Razmah7 = 200; // Bands Deviation7 in Points input int Start7 = 20; // Start Time7 input string Symbol8 = ""; // Symbol8 Name input int StopLoss8 = 500; // StopLoss8 input int TakeProfit8 = 40; // TakeProfit8 input int BBPeriod8 = 24; // Bands Period8 input double BBDev8 = 1; // Bands Deviation8 input double Razmah8 = 200; // Bands Deviation8 in Points input int Start8 = 20; // Start Time8 input string Symbol9 = ""; // Symbol9 Name input int StopLoss9 = 500; // StopLoss9 input int TakeProfit9 = 40; // TakeProfit9 input int BBPeriod9 = 24; // Bands Period9 input double BBDev9 = 1; // Bands Deviation9 input double Razmah9 = 200; // Bands Deviation9 in Points input int Start9 = 20; // Start Time9 input double Lot = 1; // Trade Volume
Fig1. The result of the EA trading. EURUSD, H1
Fig.2. Deals of the EA in the journal
Fig.3. Results of the EA trading and optimization from 11.01.2016 to 13.09.2016. USDCAD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, H1
Tips:
- The EA is recommended for use as a trading assistant and for developing your own strategies.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16350
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