Real author:

Tushar Chande

In the Sanskrit language "aroon" means "dawn's early light". This indicator predicts price changes from trend to flat market conditions.



It can be calculated using the following equation:

Aroon Oscillator = Bearish indicator - Bullish indicator



where:

Bullish indicator = [(N periods - N periods from the greatest maximum / N periods] * 100

Bearish indicator = [(N periods - N periods from the lowest minimum) / N periods] * 100



AroonOscillator analysis includes three main signals.