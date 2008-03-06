Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Custom Aroon Oscilator_v1 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 14781
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: rafcamara
Indicator Custom Aroon Oscilator_v1.
Indicator Custom Aroon Oscilator_v1.
VininI ConstTickHeikenAshi R
The indicator forms candlesticks based on "equitick" bars.VininI ConstTick SMA
SMA constructed on equivoluminal bars.
valasholic13 v2.5
Indicator valasholic13 v2.5.V-T&B
Indicator V-T&B.