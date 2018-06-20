How to access and backtest all pairs from single EA ?
Creating a Multi-Currency Multi-System Expert Advisor
Just imagine your a single EA trades simultaneously on several dozens of trading strategies, on all of the available instruments, and on all of the possible time frames! In addition, the EA is easily tested in the tester, and for all of the strategies, included in its composition, has one or several working systems of money management.
So, here are the main tasks that we will need to solve:
- The EA needs to trade on the basis of several trading systems at the same time. In addition, it must equally easily trade on a single, as well as on multiple trading systems;
- All of the trading system, implemented in the EA, must not conflict with each other. Each trading system must handle only it own contribution to the total net position, and only its own orders;
- Each system should be equally easy to trade with on a single time-frame of the instrument, as well as on all time-frames at once.
- Each systems should be equally easy to trade with on a single trading instrument, as well as on all of the available instruments at once.
The Implementation of a Multi-currency Mode in MetaTrader 5
Currently, there are a large number of developed multi-currency trading systems, indicators, and Expert Advisors. Nevertheless, the developers continue to face the specific problems of multi-currency systems development.
With the release of the MetaTrader 5 client terminal and the MQL5 programming language, we gained a new opportunity to implement a full fledged multi-currency mode and, consequently, more efficient multi-currency robots and indicators. These new opportunities will be the topic of this article.
Multi-symbol balance graph in MetaTrader 5
Hello you can use mostly the same code just add a loop over the desired instruments like this:
for(int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(1);i++) { Print(SymbolName(i,1)); // Do something... }
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Dear All,
I would like to monitor and tarde all major and cross pairs in single EA.
Is it possible to do backtesting in such case (for exp, if EURUSD is bearish, i would like to short EURGBP by also taking into account some EURUSD and EURGBP indicator values)?
Is there a code sample for accessing all major and cross pairs for such EA development, could share a code sample link pls ?
Thx for support, good day.