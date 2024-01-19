Something interesting please post here II - page 12

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mailmayankforex:

Hi

 

Did anyone knows attached indicator which is at bottom 

its a mtf indicator freely avialable
 
siba.gouda:
its a mtf indicator freely avialable

Hi my friend 

if it is a mtf indicator , it must be repaint , do you test it ??

 Good luck 

 

dear mladen sir please help me to code . if a indicator genrate buy short signal it will output to text file

 COPPER, short, 407.35, 2017.03.01 16:13 Order

 NG, short, 185.60, 2017.03.01 13:00 Order

 

like the above line symbolname,signal type,price on the buy sell initiated date and time.

 

i tried filewrite function but cant success please give me a little example 

 
Files:
Pivema.mq4  4 kb
 
 
stepftvcprdl
QChartist home
  • www.qchartist.net
QChartist is a free charting software for making technical analysis on any data like Forex, Stocks. The program is written in Basic and C++ language. It is an open source technical analysis software. It provides a complete set of tools to perform technical analysis on charts and data. It helps to make forecasts mainly for markets but can also...
Files:
ftvcprdl.ex4  10 kb
ftvcprdl.mq4  10 kb
Stepftvcprdl_v2.mq4  4 kb
 

Hi there...

Can anyone convert the following code so that it paints over the price bars in the price pane??  At the moment, it paints on the volume bars only.

Thanks in advance for any help that can be provided.

 
jfut:

Hi there...

Can anyone convert the following code so that it paints over the price bars in the price pane??  At the moment, it paints on the volume bars only.

Thanks in advance for any help that can be provided.


Just to remind:

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

---------

And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

 

Hello mladen and other programers,

i need the following indicator for MT5. I know, the indicator repaint but for me and shure for other members in here it´s very important. Great work.-)

This would be really great. Thank you very much.

:-)
Files:
TMAyCG_mladen.mq4  10 kb
 

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