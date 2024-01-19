Something interesting please post here II - page 12
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Hi
Did anyone knows attached indicator which is at bottom
its a mtf indicator freely avialable
Hi my friend
if it is a mtf indicator , it must be repaint , do you test it ??
Good luck
dear mladen sir please help me to code . if a indicator genrate buy short signal it will output to text file
COPPER, short, 407.35, 2017.03.01 16:13 Order
NG, short, 185.60, 2017.03.01 13:00 Order
like the above line symbolname,signal type,price on the buy sell initiated date and time.
i tried filewrite function but cant success please give me a little example
Hi there...
Can anyone convert the following code so that it paints over the price bars in the price pane?? At the moment, it paints on the volume bars only.
Thanks in advance for any help that can be provided.
Hi there...
Can anyone convert the following code so that it paints over the price bars in the price pane?? At the moment, it paints on the volume bars only.
Thanks in advance for any help that can be provided.
Just to remind:
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
---------
And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Hello mladen and other programers,
i need the following indicator for MT5. I know, the indicator repaint but for me and shure for other members in here it´s very important. Great work.-)
This would be really great. Thank you very much.:-)
Something interesting
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