Something interesting please post here II - page 13
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How to use Aroon indicator (based on the article)
The indicator was developed by Tushar Chande.
The Aroon indicator is used to determine if a trading instrument is trending or not. It is also used to indicate how strong the trend is. Indicator is used to identify the beginning of a trend, the name aroon means morning or dawn. This indicator is used to identify a trend early thus its name.
The Aroon indicator has two lines
Aroon UP
Percentage of time between the start of a time period and the highest point that price has reached during that period. If price sets a new high Aroon UP will be 100. For each new high Aroon stays at 100. However, if price moves down by a certain percentage, then that percentage is subtracted from the 100 and Aroon UP starts to move down. This means that if Aroon UP stays at 100 then price is making new highs but when it starts to move down then price is not making new highs.
Aroon DOWN
Aroon DOWN is Calculated the same as Aroon UP but this time using the lowest point instead of the highest point. When a new low is set Aroon DOWN is at 100 and when a new high is set Aroon DOWN is at Zero.
Technical Analysis by Aroon Indicator - Buy Signal and exit signal
Aroon UP above 50 is a technical buy signal. Aroon UP dipping below 50 is an exit signal if you had bought the currency.
Sell Signal and Exit Signal
Aroon DOWN below 50 is a technical sell signal. Aroon UP rising above 50 is an exit signal if you had sold the currency.
Video Tutorial
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MT5 indicators
MT4 indicators
Hi Mladen or Sergey,
I hoped you can help me modified this London Break Out EA:
1. Can you put additional option of buy order only or sell order only? So when I choose buy only the EA will only make buy order only and no sell order even when it is triggered sell.
2. This EA when triggered will make 5 market order at the same amount of lot, could you make it optional so we can adjust how many lot for the 1st order, 2nd order, 3rd order, 4th order and 5th order?
example: (1st: 0.4lot, 2nd: 0,3lot, 3rd: 0,1lot, 4th: 0.1lot, 5th: 0,1lot) and we can change it through the option how many lot for each of them
I believed when you modified this EA it will make it more predictable and profitable
Thank you
MQL5 VPS
(MQL5 is the name of this portal, and MQL5 VPS can be used for MT4 and MT5 as well).
This is very interesting article:
Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies
Contents
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.28 14:13
This is very good EA for newbies - for the traders who are learning Stochastic indicator about how it works. EA is trading on overbought/oversold levels of Stochastic indicator with the following parameters which were coded to be inside this EA:
ea_Stochastic_system - expert for MetaTrader 4
- the parameters of Stochastic indicator which were coded inside this EA: 5/3/3
- overbought/oversold levels to be coded in EA: 80/20
The coder proposed set file for this EA so we may use this EA on EURUSD M15 timeframe according to this set file/parameters.
I backtested EA just to see how it works - please find backtesting results and some charts with the ideas about overbought/oversold levels:
It is old but good thread (but it is not completed thread sorry) - Share your BEST entry (and exit) decision!
How do I know if someone has replied to the topic?
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Push notifications:
read this small thread with the explanation.
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This is the interesting EA for MT4 -
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Quantum 103 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Grid advisor on pending orders, indicators are not used. Control of the Expert Advisor is possible with a graphical button. The Expert Advisor automatically turns off after the end of its working time, deletes all pending orders and forcibly closes all open positions, when the graphic button is clicked, the same thing happens or the Expert Advisor is restarted.
This is the interesting EA for MT4 -
============
Quantum 103 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Grid advisor on pending orders, indicators are not used. Control of the Expert Advisor is possible with a graphical button. The Expert Advisor automatically turns off after the end of its working time, deletes all pending orders and forcibly closes all open positions, when the graphic button is clicked, the same thing happens or the Expert Advisor is restarted.
impresed