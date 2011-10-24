Watch how to download trading robots for free
MFCS Currency Correlation Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Mansukh Patidar
- 18574
An indicator to put correlated currency charts on a given currency chart. It shows only bars currently. Color/monochrome mode is configurable. It also supports currency inversion for handling EURUSD & USDCHF like pairs.
Using the indicator:
- Find currency correlation and make list of pairs of your interest. e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY
- Select a primary currency. e.g. EURUSD
- For each pair, drag and drop the indicator on a currency chart.
- Configure the parameters for each currency pair. For example, USDCHF is inverted with respected to EURUSD
- Your chart should be ready to use.
Image for example chart setup:
Important Things:
- First time rendering may take sometime as the candles are loaded one by one. This done intentionally to gracefully handle missing candles without messing with time series synchronization.
- In inverted currencies, the price show is indicative only. It is derived by 1/PRICE
- Bid and Ask in inverted pairs is swapped
- The refresh of rates happens only with primary pair ticks.
