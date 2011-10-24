MFCS Currency Correlation Chart

An indicator to put correlated currency charts on a given currency chart. It shows only bars currently. Color/monochrome mode is configurable. It also supports currency inversion for handling EURUSD & USDCHF like pairs.

Using the indicator:

Find currency correlation and make list of pairs of your interest. e.g. EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURJPY Select a primary currency. e.g. EURUSD For each pair, drag and drop the indicator on a currency chart. Configure the parameters for each currency pair. For example, USDCHF is inverted with respected to EURUSD Your chart should be ready to use.

Image for example chart setup:

Important Things: