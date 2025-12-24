CalendarSections

Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
China
CNY, Chinese yuan
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium 49.9 50.1
50.6
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
50.1
49.9
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) provides an overview of China's manufacturing industry state. The index is calculated based on a survey of purchasing managers from more than 500 large manufacturing companies. Companies are selected based on their contribution to China's GDP, in accordance with the standard industry classification.

The indicator refers to the family of purchasing managers indexes calculated by the international Markit agency. This agency cooperates with Chinese media group Caixin.

PMI is a composite indicator, which comprises five separate subindexes with different weights:

  • New orders index — 0,3;
  • Production — 0,25;
  • Employment — 0,2;
  • Supplier deliveries — 0,15;
  • Inventories — 0,1.

The survey participants are polled to assess changes in their company: whether the above indicators have improved, worsened or remained unchanged in the past month. The questionnaire for the manufacturing sector contains questions about production, new orders (for the domestic market and exports), unfilled orders, prices paid and received, supplier deliveries, stocks, inventories, employment and estimated near-term production outlook.

Diffuse indexes are compiled based on the survey, and the common manufacturing PMI is calculated using these diffuse indexes in accordance with the above weights.

Separate diffuse subindexes may serve as leading indicators: purchasing managers earlier than others feel changes connected with deliveries, orders and other important economic parameters. Thus, their estimates of the market states come earlier than other statistic values, which are usually calculated after the situation has changed.

Readings above 50 point to a general growth of manufacturing business activity, and readings below 50 indicate a decline. The growth of manufacturing PMI suggests further development of Chinese manufacturing industry. This may affect yuan quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Caixin China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
49.9
50.1
50.6
Oct 2025
50.6
51.2
Sep 2025
51.2
50.6
50.5
Aug 2025
50.5
50.6
49.5
Jul 2025
49.5
50.7
50.4
Jun 2025
50.4
49.2
48.3
May 2025
48.3
50.9
50.4
Apr 2025
50.4
50.8
51.2
Mar 2025
51.2
50.7
50.8
Feb 2025
50.8
50.7
50.1
Jan 2025
50.1
51.4
50.5
Dec 2024
50.5
50.6
51.5
Nov 2024
51.5
49.5
50.3
Oct 2024
50.3
50.2
49.3
Sep 2024
49.3
51.1
50.4
Aug 2024
50.4
50.7
49.8
Jul 2024
49.8
51.6
51.8
Jun 2024
51.8
51.3
51.7
May 2024
51.7
51.1
51.4
Apr 2024
51.4
50.9
51.1
Mar 2024
51.1
50.8
50.9
Feb 2024
50.9
50.2
50.8
Jan 2024
50.8
50.1
50.8
Dec 2023
50.8
50.3
50.7
Nov 2023
50.7
50.4
49.5
Oct 2023
49.5
50.8
50.6
Sep 2023
50.6
50.1
51.0
Aug 2023
51.0
49.8
49.2
Jul 2023
49.2
50.7
50.5
Jun 2023
50.5
50.2
50.9
May 2023
50.9
49.7
49.5
Apr 2023
49.5
50.8
50.0
Mar 2023
50.0
50.4
51.6
Feb 2023
51.6
49.1
49.2
Jan 2023
49.2
49.2
49.0
Dec 2022
49.0
49.3
49.4
Nov 2022
49.4
48.6
49.2
Oct 2022
49.2
48.7
48.1
Sep 2022
48.1
49.9
49.5
Aug 2022
49.5
51.0
50.4
Jul 2022
50.4
49.9
51.7
Jun 2022
51.7
47.0
48.1
May 2022
48.1
47.0
46.0
Apr 2022
46.0
49.2
48.1
Mar 2022
48.1
49.7
50.4
Feb 2022
50.4
49.9
49.1
Jan 2022
49.1
50.3
50.9
Dec 2021
50.9
50.2
49.9
Nov 2021
49.9
50.2
50.6
Oct 2021
50.6
49.5
50.0
