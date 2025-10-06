Press review - page 631
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Crypto News - Bitcoin: bearish ranging; 3,122 is the key support for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2019-01-30 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and S&P 500: Federal Funds Rate
2019-01-30 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
- past data is 2.50%
- forecast data is 2.50%
- actual data is 2.50% according to the latest press release
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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S&P 500: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Jobless Rate and range price movement
2019-01-31 23:30 GMT | [JPY - Unemployment Rate]
if actual < forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of the total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous month.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Jobless Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Same system for MT4:
Paypal - Daily Bullish Reversal (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5
Facebook (FB): daily breakout, weekly possible bullish reversal (based on the article)
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The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
S&P 500 - breakout with weekly reversal (based on the article)
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The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-02-05 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, USD/CNH and Crude Oil: ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
2019-02-05 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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USD/CNH: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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Crude Oil: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5