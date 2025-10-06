Press review - page 631

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Crypto News - Bitcoin: bearish ranging; 3,122 is the key support for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart by Metatrader 5

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "There are three top reasons for Bitcoin’s failure to reach the masses, according to experts and relevant reports. One of them is trust. "The biggest problem, rather ironically is trust,” says Clement Thibault, Senior Analyst at Investing.com. “Most people don't understand the digital currency and only see Bitcoin's erratic price movement. A lack of understanding coupled with wild price swings create a negative environment for adoption.” 
  • "Additionally, holding Bitcoin is much harder and more complicated than holding cash,” adds Thibault. “You'd need to set up a node, hold your private keys and be entirely responsible for anything that goes wrong. Most people just aren't ready for this kind of commitment and the comfort of fiat money suits them well, as imperfect as it may be."
  • "Then there’s the difficulty of dealing with Bitcoin exchanges, and switching back and forth between Bitcoin and cash. That’s according to a recent LendEDU report in which we analyzed virtual currency-related complaints in the CFPB's Consumer Complaint Database from 2016 to 2018. The report finds a 17,000% spike in virtual currency-related complaints for the 2016-18 period, with the most common complain having to do with the timely receiving of money when it was promised (35%)."

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Consumer Price Index and range price movement 

2019-01-30 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "rose 0.5% this quarter, compared with a rise of 0.4% in the September quarter 2018."
  • "rose 1.8% over the twelve months to the December quarter 2018, compared with a rise of 1.9% over the twelve months to the September quarter 2018."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Consumer Price Index news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Consumer Price Index news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
6401.0 - Consumer Price Index, Australia, Dec 2018
  • www.abs.gov.au
DECEMBER KEY FIGURES DECEMBER KEY POINTS THE ALL GROUPS CPI rose 0.5% this quarter, compared with a rise of 0.4% in the September quarter 2018. rose 1.8% over the twelve months to the December quarter 2018, compared with a rise of 1.9% over the twelve months to the September quarter 2018. OVERVIEW OF CPI MOVEMENTS The most...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USDDollar Index and S&P 500: Federal Funds Rate

2019-01-30 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 2.50%
  • forecast data is 2.50%
  • actual data is 2.50% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In support of these goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2-1/4 to 2-1/2 percent. The Committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective as the most likely outcomes. In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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S&P 500: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

S&P 500: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
The Fed - Meeting calendars and information
  • www.federalreserve.gov
The FOMC holds eight regularly scheduled meetings during the year and other meetings as needed. Links to policy statements and minutes are in the calendars below. The minutes of regularly scheduled meetings are released three weeks after the date of the policy decision. Committee membership changes at the first regularly scheduled meeting of...
 

USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Jobless Rate and range price movement 

2019-01-31 23:30 GMT | [JPY - Unemployment Rate]

  • past data is 2.5%
  • forecast data is 2.5%
  • actual data is 2.4% according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous good for currency (for JPY in our case)

[JPY - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of the total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous month.

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From rttnews article :

  • "The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday."
  • "That was shy of expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the November reading. The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.63 - unchanged and in line with forecasts."

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USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Jobless Rate news event 

USD/JPY: range price movement by Japan Jobless Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Paypal - Daily Bullish Reversal (based on the article)

Paypal share price by Metatrader 5

  • "A strong January has lifted many stocks that are riding the market's coattails. Since there are significant market risks, I have been looking for companies that have such strong fundamentals that they can move up even in a down market."
  • Wayne Himelsein, one of my managers, says PayPal fits the bill - "The market has an amazing way of carrying all its constituents along with it. And for good reason. Good broad economic news trickles through to everyone. If the Fed doesn’t raise rates, all of corporate America gets cheaper money, so all profits benefit. Makes perfect sense. But we cannot fall for this trap when stock picking. We still have to find the differentiating drivers, for those are the ones that will often hold up better when the markets pull back, or better yet, advance far past the market as it climbs. That’s what we all really want."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5

 

Facebook (FB): daily breakout, weekly possible bullish reversal (based on the article)

Facebook (FB) share price weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Facebook (FB) was off to a good start in 2019 even before it reported Q4 earnings last week and then jumped over 10% after beating expectations on revenues, earnings and monthly active users. Tony Mitchell, one of my managers, first bought Facebook at $16. At today's price of $169, Tony is still not selling because he sees more upside."
  • "Although Facebook is now up 22% year to date, it is still 24% off of its 52-week high of $218.62."

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The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

S&P 500 - breakout with weekly reversal (based on the article)

S&P 500 weekly chart by Metatrader 5

  • "US 500: Retail trader data shows 30.6% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.26 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 07 when US 500 traded near 2527.99; price has moved 7.1% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.0% lower than yesterday and 4.8% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.6% lower than yesterday and 3.3% higher from last week."
  • "We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise. Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed US 500 trading bias."

============

The charts were made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

S&P 500 Net-Short Positions Climb 13.6% Prompting a Bullish Bias
S&P 500 Net-Short Positions Climb 13.6% Prompting a Bullish Bias
  • Jake Schoenleb
  • www.dailyfx.com
US 500: Retail trader data shows 39.1% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.56 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since May 03 when US 500 traded near 2652.24; price has moved 3.3% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.2% lower than yesterday and 5.6% lower from last week, while the...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2019-02-05 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.5%
  • forecast data is 0.0%
  • actual data is -0.4% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From official report :

  • "The trend estimate rose 0.2% in December 2018. This follows a rise of 0.2% in November 2018 and a rise of 0.2% in October 2018."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate fell 0.4% in December 2018. This follows a rise of 0.5% in November 2018 and a rise of 0.3% in October 2018."

==========

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USDUSD/CNH and Crude OilISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

2019-02-05 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 57.6
  • forecast data is 57.2
  • actual data is 56.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in January for the 108th consecutive month, say the nation’s purchasing and supply executives in the latest Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®."
  • "The NMI® registered 56.7 percent, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the December reading of 58 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a slower rate. The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index decreased to 59.7 percent, 1.5 percentage points lower than the December reading of 61.2 percent, reflecting growth for the 114th consecutive month, at a slower rate in January. The New Orders Index registered 57.7 percent, 5 percentage points lower than the reading of 62.7 percent in December. The Employment Index increased 1.2 percentage points in January to 57.8 percent from the December reading of 56.6 percent. The Prices Index increased 1.4 percentage points from the December reading of 58 percent to 59.4 percent, indicating that prices increased in January for the 20th consecutive month. According to the NMI®, 11 non-manufacturing industries reported growth. The non-manufacturing sector’s growth rate cooled off in January. Respondents are concerned about the impacts of the government shutdown but remain mostly optimistic about overall business conditions."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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Crude Oil: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5


Institute for Supply Management | Established in 1915
Institute for Supply Management | Established in 1915
  • www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org
NMI® at 56.7% Business Activity Index at 59.7% New Orders Index at 57.7% Employment Index at 57.8% (Tempe, Arizona) – Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in January for the 108th consecutive month, say the nation’s purchasing and supply executives in the latest Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®. The report was issued...
 
I will listen to this discussion. Thank you for a very interesting thread.
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