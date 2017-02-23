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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Well known Schaff trend cycle is, no doubt, useful indicator.
But it has some things that can be changed. One is that it has a fixed smoothing factor hard-coded in the formula itself. This version changes that and allows you to use variable smoothing for the cycle smoothing. In some cases that can help avoiding some false signals.
But it has some things that can be changed. One is that it has a fixed smoothing factor hard-coded in the formula itself. This version changes that and allows you to use variable smoothing for the cycle smoothing. In some cases that can help avoiding some false signals.
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