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RSI Floating Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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It is obvious that all of a sudden RSI can be a trending indicator
(since even on longer calculating lengths levels are kept at usable
values) and that the problem of flattening is, at least in its bigger
part, solved this way. That way it is giving a bit of a "new life" to
the good old RSI.
Added the filled array for overbought and oversold zones. Also added choices of rsi calculation (the "regular" rsi, Wilder's rsi, rsx
and Cuttler's rsi) as well as jurik smoothing to the rsi value. Just one
additional observation: since the levels are "floating in this one and
since that way the "flattening effect" is avoided in the greatest part
of it, it is interesting to use long rsi periods for calculation too
without losing "signals".
The T3 version of VelocitySwing Line
Ron Black's swing line indicator for MetaTrader 5 version.
The CCI pre-filtered indicator with an addition of 18 possible types of averages that can be used for pre-filtering.RSI Filter
RSI that is intended to be used as a filter.