BrainSystem: Setup Questions - page 9
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The more interesting the trading approach/ the logic related to BrainTrend compare with AscTrend for example.
BrainTrend (BT). We enter in the beginning fo the trend establish, and one of the line of one or two BrainTrending indicators is used as stop loss/trailing stop. So, we do not care about where to exit. We can about where to enter to reduce many false entering.
There is some classical approach about enter in BrainTrend: we enter buy or sell when two BT signal indicators are located on same bar.
As a results: if we lose so we will lose small money, and if we win so we will win more tha we can lose. With very minimum risk for deposit.
AscTrend. We enter when the trend is already established. So, we do not care about false entering so mucg. We care about where to exist. Because NRTR indicator's line is just to finter false signals only (and not for stop loss and a trailing stop).
As a results: we can get good entry, get get some pips in profit but we care about where to exit.
The last indicator for BrainTred system: BrainTrend1Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is BrainTrend (MT5) with the explanation on the chart:
This is AscTrend (MT5) with the explanation on the chart:
The more interesting the trading approach/ the logic related to BrainTrend compare with AscTrend for example.
BrainTrend (BT). We enter in the beginning fo the trend establish, and one of the line of one or two BrainTrending indicators is used as stop loss/trailing stop. So, we do not care about where to exit. We can about where to enter to reduce many false entering.
There is some classical approach about enter in BrainTrend: we enter buy or sell when two BT signal indicators are located on same bar.
As a results: if we lose so we will lose small money, and if we win so we will win more tha we can lose. With very minimum risk for deposit.
AscTrend. We enter when the trend is already established. So, we do not care about false entering so mucg. We care about where to exist. Because NRTR indicator's line is just to finter false signals only (and not for stop loss and a trailing stop).
As a results: we can get good entry, get get some pips in profit but we care about where to exit.
This is example with Brent Crude Oil for (BrainTrending):
The more interesting the trading approach/ the logic related to BrainTrend compare with AscTrend for example.
BrainTrend (BT). We enter in the beginning fo the trend establish, and one of the line of one or two BrainTrending indicators is used as stop loss/trailing stop. So, we do not care about where to exit. We can about where to enter to reduce many false entering.
There is some classical approach about enter in BrainTrend: we enter buy or sell when two BT signal indicators are located on same bar.
As a results: if we lose so we will lose small money, and if we win so we will win more tha we can lose. With very minimum risk for deposit.
AscTrend. We enter when the trend is already established. So, we do not care about false entering so mucg. We care about where to exist. Because NRTR indicator's line is just to finter false signals only (and not for stop loss and a trailing stop).
As a results: we can get good entry, get get some pips in profit but we care about where to exit.
And this is AscTrend (same chart):
if someone disvovered some signal system (or created it) so we can easy analize about: this new system is BrainTrading-like or AscTrend-like.
This is alerting the signal, for example:
Please find attached indicators and template for M30 timeframe as many people requested.
Edited:
27th of March 2008: Igorad fixed all-in-one indicator and alert was added.
Alert settings:
AlertMode = 0; //0-off,1-warning mode,2-alert mode
Edited:
26 of January 2009: BrainTrend2_all_in_one1 indicator was improved for 5 digits price broker. Please update it in your MetaTrader.
Edited:
08th of February. Some more indicatos were fixed/improved to use with 5 digits broker (see updated attachments ).
Edited.
04th of January 2011. Indicators are updated: name of the file is bt_m30.zip
How to install?
How to install?
Look at the first post of this thread - there are indicators, templates, how to trade, how to install, EAs (robots), optinization results, backtesting results, trading results.