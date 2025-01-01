CRadioButton
CRadioButton is a class of RadioButton complex control.
Description
CRadioButton itself is not used, it used for creation of CRadioGroup items.
Declaration
class CRadioButton : public CWndContainer
Title
#include <Controls\RadioButton.mqh>
Inheritance hierarchy
CRadioButton
Class Methods by Groups
Create
Creates control
Chart event handlers
Event handler for all chart events
Properties
Gets/sets the text label associated with the control
Gets/sets the color of text label associated with the control
State
Gets/sets the state
Dependent controls
Creates button
Creates label
Dependent controls event handlers
"ClickButton" internal event handler (virtual)
"ClickLabel" internal event handler (virtual)
Methods inherited from class CObject
Methods inherited from class CWnd
Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop
Methods inherited from class CWndContainer
Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load