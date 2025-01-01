DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCRadioButton 

CRadioButton

CRadioButton is a class of RadioButton complex control.

Description

CRadioButton itself is not used, it used for creation of CRadioGroup items.

Declaration

   class CRadioButton : public CWndContainer

Title

   #include <Controls\RadioButton.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CRadioButton

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Chart event handlers

 

OnEvent

Event handler for all chart events

Properties

 

Text

Gets/sets the text label associated with the control

Color

Gets/sets the color of text label associated with the control

State

 

State

Gets/sets the state

Dependent controls

 

CreateButton

Creates button

CreateLabel

Creates label

Dependent controls event handlers

 

OnClickButton

"ClickButton" internal event handler (virtual)

OnClickLabel

"ClickLabel" internal event handler (virtual)

 