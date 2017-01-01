CSpinEdit

CSpinEdit is a class of SpinEdit complex control (with dependent controls).

Description

CSpinEdit class is intended for creation of a control, which allows editing a value of integer type with a specified step and within specified limitations.

Declaration

class CSpinEdit : public CWndContainer

Title

#include <Controls\SpinEdit.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CWnd CWndContainer CSpinEdit

Result of the code provided below:

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates control Chart event handlers OnEvent Event handler of all chart events Properties MinValue Gets/sets the minimal allowed value MaxValue Gets/sets the maximal allowed value State Value Gets/sets the current value Dependent controls CreateEdit Creates dependent control (edit) CreateInc Creates dependent control (increment button) CreateDec Creates dependent control (decrement button) Dependent controls event handlers OnClickInc "ClickInc" internal event handler (virtual) OnClickDec "ClickDec" internal event handler (virtual) Internal event handlers OnChangeValue "ChangeValue" internal event handler (virtual)

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare Methods inherited from class CWnd Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop Methods inherited from class CWndContainer Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide

Example of creating a panel with spin edit control: