CScroll is a base class for creation of scroll bars.

Description

CScroll is a complex control (with dependent controls), it contains the base functionality for creation of scroll bars. The base class itself is not used as a separate control, two of its heirs (CScrollV and CScrollH classes) are used as controls.

Declaration

   class CScroll : public CWndContainer

Title

   #include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CScroll

Direct descendants

CScrollH, CScrollV

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Chart object event handlers

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Properties

 

MinPos

Gets/sets the minimal position

MaxPos

Gets/sets the maximal position

CurrPos

Gets/sets the current position

Dependent controls creation

 

CreateBack

Creates background button

CreateInc

Creates increment button of the scroll bar

CreateDec

Creates decrement button of the scroll bar

CreateThumb

Creates thumb button (can be dragged) of the scroll bar

Dependent controls event handlers

 

OnClickInc

Event handler used for handling increment button events

OnClickDec

Event handler used for handling decrement button events

Internal event handlers

 

OnShow

"Create" internal event handler

OnHide

"Hide" internal event handler

OnChangePos

"ChangePosition" internal event handler

Object drag handlers

 

OnThumbDragStart

"ThumbDragStart" event handler

OnThumbDragProcess

"ThumbDragProcess" event handler

OnThumbDragEnd

"ThumbDragEnd" event handler

Position

 

CalcPos

Gets scroll bar position by coordinate

 