CScroll
CScroll is a base class for creation of scroll bars.
Description
CScroll is a complex control (with dependent controls), it contains the base functionality for creation of scroll bars. The base class itself is not used as a separate control, two of its heirs (CScrollV and CScrollH classes) are used as controls.
Declaration
|
class CScroll : public CWndContainer
Title
|
#include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>
|
Inheritance hierarchy
CScroll
Direct descendants
Class Methods by Groups
|
Create
|
|
Creates control
|
Chart object event handlers
|
|
Event handler of all chart events
|
Properties
|
|
Gets/sets the minimal position
|
Gets/sets the maximal position
|
Gets/sets the current position
|
Dependent controls creation
|
|
Creates background button
|
Creates increment button of the scroll bar
|
Creates decrement button of the scroll bar
|
Creates thumb button (can be dragged) of the scroll bar
|
Dependent controls event handlers
|
|
Event handler used for handling increment button events
|
Event handler used for handling decrement button events
|
Internal event handlers
|
|
"Create" internal event handler
|
"Hide" internal event handler
|
"ChangePosition" internal event handler
|
Object drag handlers
|
|
"ThumbDragStart" event handler
|
"ThumbDragProcess" event handler
|
"ThumbDragEnd" event handler
|
Position
|
|
Gets scroll bar position by coordinate
|
Methods inherited from class CObject
|
Methods inherited from class CWnd
Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop
|
Methods inherited from class CWndContainer
Destroy, OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Id, Enable, Disable, Show, Hide, Save, Load