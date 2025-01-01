CScroll

CScroll is a base class for creation of scroll bars.

Description

CScroll is a complex control (with dependent controls), it contains the base functionality for creation of scroll bars. The base class itself is not used as a separate control, two of its heirs (CScrollV and CScrollH classes) are used as controls.

Declaration

class CScroll : public CWndContainer

Title

#include <Controls\Scrolls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CWnd CWndContainer CScroll Direct descendants CScrollH, CScrollV

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates control Chart object event handlers OnEvent Event handler of all chart events Properties MinPos Gets/sets the minimal position MaxPos Gets/sets the maximal position CurrPos Gets/sets the current position Dependent controls creation CreateBack Creates background button CreateInc Creates increment button of the scroll bar CreateDec Creates decrement button of the scroll bar CreateThumb Creates thumb button (can be dragged) of the scroll bar Dependent controls event handlers OnClickInc Event handler used for handling increment button events OnClickDec Event handler used for handling decrement button events Internal event handlers OnShow "Create" internal event handler OnHide "Hide" internal event handler OnChangePos "ChangePosition" internal event handler Object drag handlers OnThumbDragStart "ThumbDragStart" event handler OnThumbDragProcess "ThumbDragProcess" event handler OnThumbDragEnd "ThumbDragEnd" event handler Position CalcPos Gets scroll bar position by coordinate