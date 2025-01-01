CurrPos (Get method)

Gets the value of "CurrPos" (current position) of the CScroll control.

int CurrPos() const

Return Value

New value of "CurrPos" property.

CurrPos (Set method)

Sets the value of "CurrPos" (current position) of the CScroll control.

void CurrPos(

const int value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of "CurrPos" property.

Return Value

None.