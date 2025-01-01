DocumentationSections
CurrPos (Get method)

Gets the value of "CurrPos" (current position) of the CScroll control.

int  CurrPos()  const

Return Value

New value of "CurrPos" property.

CurrPos (Set method)

Sets the value of "CurrPos" (current position) of the CScroll control.

void  CurrPos(
   const int  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of "CurrPos" property.

Return Value

None.