MinPos (Get method)

Gets the value of "MinPos" (minimal position) of the CScroll control.

int MinPos() const

Return Value

New value of "MinPos" property.

MinPos (Set method)

Sets the value of "MinPos" (minimal position) of the CScroll control.

void MinPos(

const int value

)

Parameters

value

[in] New value of "MinPos" property.

Return Value

None.