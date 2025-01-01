- Create
- OnEvent
- MinPos
- MaxPos
- CurrPos
- CreateBack
- CreateInc
- CreateDec
- CreateThumb
- OnClickInc
- OnClickDec
- OnShow
- OnHide
- OnChangePos
- OnThumbDragStart
- OnThumbDragProcess
- OnThumbDragEnd
- CalcPos
MinPos (Get method)
Gets the value of "MinPos" (minimal position) of the CScroll control.
|
int MinPos() const
Return Value
New value of "MinPos" property.
MinPos (Set method)
Sets the value of "MinPos" (minimal position) of the CScroll control.
|
void MinPos(
Parameters
value
[in] New value of "MinPos" property.
Return Value
None.