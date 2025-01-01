DocumentationSections
MinPos (Get method)

Gets the value of "MinPos" (minimal position) of the CScroll control.

int  MinPos()  const

Return Value

New value of "MinPos" property.

MinPos (Set method)

Sets the value of "MinPos" (minimal position) of the CScroll control.

void  MinPos(
   const int  value      // value
   )

Parameters

value

[in]  New value of "MinPos" property.

Return Value

None.